"Dude has had more beers in a qtr than actual football games in a year" - NFL fans have a laugh over David Bakhtiari's viral beer chug at NBA playoff game

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is one of the most impressive physical specimens in the NFL. At 6' 4" and 310 pounds, the 30-year-old has been one of the league's most complete players since he came into the NFL in 2013.

David Bakhtiari showed off an impressive talent in Friday's Milwaukee Bucks playoff game. Aaron Rodgers' trusted tackle chugged two beers in less than a dozen seconds.

Social media had a field day seeing Bakhtiari down two drinks as if they were nothing. One NFL fan joked that he had more beers in a quarter of NBA action than he had games played in the 2021 season (referencing Bakhtiari played in just one game).

Nelson 🙏🇺🇦 @nelson_m1 Dude has had more beers in a qtr than actual football games in a year

One Washington Capitals fan wasn't happy to see their NHL team struggling Friday. However, they took comfort in Bakhtiari's video.

Lane Dvorak @_Captain_A_ David Bakhtiari just deleted that beer

Well, at least I have David Bakhtiari chugging beers to improve my mood after the inevitable Caps demise.

Political candidate Nick Freitas joked that $17 was evaporated in short order by Bakhtiari chugging those two beers.

Talk show host Mike North said David Bakhtiari could have a future career in professional wrestling if he wished. Stone Cold Steve Austin would potentially welcome a new partner to chug beer with in WWE.

One NFL fan agreed with North, who said they want to see David Bakhtiari and Pat McAfee have a beer chugging competition. McAfee famously chugged a beer at WrestleMania earlier this year with Austin.

Noice Pahnts @JWat23 Need to see a Bakhtiari vs McAfee chugging contest

Another NFL fan tweeted that the offensive lineman is a man's man. They're certainly not wrong.

One NFL fan tagged reporter Rich Ohrnberger, asking the former player if they could compete with the Packers tackle in a contest.

Another joke came from an NFL fan who said the amount of time it took them to pronounce Bakhtiari's last name was shorter than it took Bahktiari himself to chug two beers.

Jose208 @2017Champion Took me longer try and pronounce his last name than for him to drink that

Another NFL fan marveled at Bakhtiari's achievement, saying they couldn't finish half a beer in the seconds the three-time Pro Bowler finished two.

Brockway Porter @brockwayporter I'm not sure I could finish half a beer in the time it just took David Bakhtiari to drink two

Lastly, a tweet from one NFL fan calling Bahktiari a machine is accurate.

A healthy David Bakhtiari will do wonders for Aaron Rodgers

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Although Rodgers won his second consecutive MVP award in 2021 without Bakhtiari, there's no question he and the Packers will be a better team in 2022 with him than without him.

When Bakhtiari isn't chugging beers at NBA games, he's a brute force in pass protection. In the running game, he's more mobile and athletic than his size suggests.

David Bakhtiari's return from injury is well-timed with the offense needing retooling after the loss of Davante Adams. There may be more emphasis on the run game early as Rodgers adjusts to his new weapons. Hence, the star-left tackle will play a pivotal role in Green Bay's quest for a Super Bowl.

