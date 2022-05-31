"The fact he was even allowed to get a loan in the first place is f*cked up" - NFL fans left stunned as Tom Brady's company gets a near $1 million PPP loan forgiven

Tom Brady has had a long career marked by Super Bowls. However, many argue that some or all of them result from the quarterback getting lucky or due to unfair and biased protection from the referees. Those arguing the latter were given another talking point about the quarterback when news broke that the quarterback had been forgiven for a loan he took out for one of his companies.

According to one Twitter user, the government gave Tom Brady's TB12 Inc a loan of nearly $1 million in 2020. The loan was forgiven in full, sparking outrage from NFL fans. Here are some of their scathing remarks, starting with the original poster's reaction.

Brian Phillips @BPhillips_SB Tom Brady’s TB12 Inc getting a $1M PPP loan in 2020, when roughly half of the small business applicants were denied, sucked.



But the fact that he had it *completely forgiven* is a fucking disgrace. Tom Brady’s TB12 Inc getting a $1M PPP loan in 2020, when roughly half of the small business applicants were denied, sucked.But the fact that he had it *completely forgiven* is a fucking disgrace. https://t.co/TEA7kH0mLt

This fan used explicit language to get his point across. He pointed out that the mere existence and subsequent use of these loans were and are a travesty.

NARSpeaks, Votes & Wears A Mask! @NARSpeaks @BPhillips_SB Another layer - the fact he was even allowed to get a loan in the first place is the fucked up part. Don’t blame the applicant - blame the system put in place that allowed this. Don’t hate the player, hate the game! His company & many others shouldn’t have gotten those loans. @BPhillips_SB Another layer - the fact he was even allowed to get a loan in the first place is the fucked up part. Don’t blame the applicant - blame the system put in place that allowed this. Don’t hate the player, hate the game! His company & many others shouldn’t have gotten those loans.

This user speculated that those who needed the money were put to repay it while others who didn't need it took the payments and attempted to get out of repaying the total.

Bob the slob. @manmovestoPDX @BPhillips_SB I hate TB12. That being said, this is what these loans were, hand outs to the rich. Id bet the percentage of them repaid is higher among those who truly needed it. @BPhillips_SB I hate TB12. That being said, this is what these loans were, hand outs to the rich. Id bet the percentage of them repaid is higher among those who truly needed it.

This NFL fan slammed PPP loans.

This 49ers fan pointed out the effect news like this takes on people in similar situations.

This 49ers fan expressed his disappointment about the situation.

SFBallFan @SFBallFan @BPhillips_SB This is just terrible. What's worse is that he took it. @BPhillips_SB This is just terrible. What's worse is that he took it.

This NFL fan was one of the few to push back against the wave of criticism.

This NFL fan made a pun and sidestepped, giving a thorny opinion.

This NFL fan defended the quarterback, calling the move "good business."

This Chiefs fan, who's seen the quarterback end two Super Bowl runs in recent years, took the opportunity to label the quarterback as a cheater on and off the gridiron.

Brother Teresa @theShanghai5 @BPhillips_SB Cheater and grifter both on and off the field @BPhillips_SB Cheater and grifter both on and off the field

This NFL fan called out the quarterback and tagged him in the post, calling him a fraud "to his face."

Tom Brady's failed retirement

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The quarterback made a concerted effort to hang up his cleats earlier this offseason when he retired. However, the attempt to take himself off the field lasted just six weeks. After a month and a half, the quarterback was back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had left the door open for him should he decide to return.

It was rumored that the original plan was for Brady to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. Instead, the plans fell apart once the news broke about Brian Flores' lawsuit against the team. With no other occupation to jump to, Brady returned to football.

Since then, the signal-caller has lined up a job at FOX Sports to call NFL games once he retires. The contract starts whenever the quarterback decides it is time to walk away, which could be in 2023 or multiple seasons from now.

