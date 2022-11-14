Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers battled valiantly to secure a come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The 49ers outscored the Chargers 12-0 in the second half and won 22-16. With this win over the Chargers, the 49ers improve to 5-4 and are only one game behind the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) in the NFC West division title race.

The 49ers scored two touchdowns in their win over the Chargers and both were on the ground. Garoppolo punched one in with a quarterback sneak, while Christian McCaffrey, playing in the first Sunday Night Football game of his career, walked in almost untouched for the other.

This marked the 12th time Garoppolo finished a start with zero touchdown passes. He has won 10 and lost only two of those 12 games. Per NBC, Garoppolo's 10-2 record when he started a game and threw zero touchdown passes is the best among quarterbacks since 1950.

NFL fans on social media pointed out that this stat proved Garoppolo is nothing more than a glorified game manager and his success should be attributed to his team, which wins despite him and not due to him:

Jimmy Garoppolo's win-loss record irrelevant as long as 49ers win

Jimmy Garoppolo's 10-2 record in games where he threw zero touchdown passes is an anomaly. But the San Francisco 49ers won't be concerned about their quarterback's stats.

The 49ers held on to Garoppolo after actively seeking a trade partner for their veteran quarterback, but decided to keep him on the roster after failing to get a suitable offer. The decision proved to be a blessing in disguise as Garoppolo has been instrumental in keeping the 49ers' season alive after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

Since taking over from Lance, Garoppolo has led the 49ers to a 5-3 record. It's no secret that the 49ers rely heavily on their running backs and the ability of their wide receivers to gain plenty of yards after check-down passes, slants, and jet sweeps. They also bank on their defense to keep games close.

The 49ers' offense is not the pass-heavy system that has become the norm in the NFL, but it's still a dangerous unit, capable of scoring enough points to win games. As long as they continue winning, they will be content with Jimmy Garoppolo's contributions.

