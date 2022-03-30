"Seems like yesterday, DK Metcalf seems so far away" - NFL fans have mixed response to Russell Wilson's workout video with new Broncos teammate Jerry Jeudy

Eager to give Broncos fans something to cheer about, Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy got together on March 28th to get some work in. However, in the attached clip, Wilson and Jeudy practiced in the dark. The post received a mix of reactions. Some were not impressed by his posting about working, but others were thrilled to be seeing it. Here's the original post:

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

Rain or Shine.

Morning or Night.



@JerryJeudy Wilson to Jeudy.Rain or Shine.Morning or Night.

This fan decided to write a poem to express his thoughts.

➐ @3915812A @OVOKingSZN @DangeRussWilson @jerryjeudy Seems like yesterday, DK Metcalf seems so far away, don't you know russ is here to stay, oh I feel bad. For your yesterday. @OVOKingSZN @DangeRussWilson @jerryjeudy Seems like yesterday, DK Metcalf seems so far away, don't you know russ is here to stay, oh I feel bad. For your yesterday.

Alternative Facts is either a Chiefs fan or a depressed Broncos fan in denial that his team will ever be good again.

Jace Sully says that part of the reason Wilson escaped the NFC West was due to Aaron Donald. However, he has jumped from the frying pan into the fire as he now has a new slew of pass rushers to deal with.

Jace Sully @jace_sully @DangeRussWilson @jerryjeudy It’s funny he left the NFC West to go to the AFC West to escape some pressure and then Khalil Mack and Chandler Jones joined the AFC West. Bronco fans… this man will take MANY sacks this year, many of which will not be your offensive lines fault @DangeRussWilson @jerryjeudy It’s funny he left the NFC West to go to the AFC West to escape some pressure and then Khalil Mack and Chandler Jones joined the AFC West. Bronco fans… this man will take MANY sacks this year, many of which will not be your offensive lines fault

Nick is thrilled to be a Broncos fan right now.

Jack Cavanagh is flexing his team's offense, essentially saying it is loaded from top to bottom.

Jack Cavanagh ↗️ @javanagh87 @DangeRussWilson @NFL



QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Javonte Williams



LT: G Bolles

LG: D Risner*

C: L Cushenberry

RG: G Glasgow* / Q Meinerz* | N Muti

RT: B Turner / C Anderson / T Compton

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam



X: Courtland Sutton

Z: T Patrick/ K.J. Hamler

Denver Broncos Current Offense

QB: Russell Wilson
RB: Javonte Williams
LT: G Bolles
LG: D Risner*
C: L Cushenberry
RG: G Glasgow* / Q Meinerz* | N Muti
RT: B Turner / C Anderson / T Compton
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam
X: Courtland Sutton
Z: T Patrick/ K.J. Hamler
Slot: Jerry Jeudy

Carlos Aguayo knows the pain of watching Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton run wide open, only for the quarterback to miss the throw.

Carlos Aguayo @JcPro16 @DangeRussWilson @jerryjeudy Jerry realizing he finally has a QB who can actually get him the ball when he's wide open: @DangeRussWilson @jerryjeudy Jerry realizing he finally has a QB who can actually get him the ball when he's wide open: https://t.co/bx2OR12XpD

Mike Honcho is immensely relieved at the thought of getting off the quarterback carousel.

Mike Honcho @vinny31t @DangeRussWilson @jerryjeudy All of Broncos Country right now! Ahh Ima sleep good tonight, knowing this was going on! @DangeRussWilson @jerryjeudy All of Broncos Country right now! Ahh Ima sleep good tonight, knowing this was going on! https://t.co/YhT99XbsPF

Fery Bogard, a Seahawks fan, is still keeping up with his former quarterback. However, Bogard is learning that doing so is like following an ex on social media. Put simply, they are not excited about 2022 right now.

Fery Bogard @FeryBogard @Plazuhbtw @DangeRussWilson meanwhile they tryna get us hyped with Drew @jerryjeudy I swear this shit hurtsmeanwhile they tryna get us hyped with Drew @Plazuhbtw @DangeRussWilson @jerryjeudy I swear this shit hurts 😭😭😭 meanwhile they tryna get us hyped with Drew 😐

Broncos fan Robbie has set clear expectations as high in the atmosphere as possible.

Zuko Samba has bought into Wilson's new catch-phrase, and they're ready to rock.

Jerry Jeudy's career before Russell Wilson

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

In his brief career, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been a red flag on the stat sheet but a green flag on the field. In other words, his stats are not representative of the entire picture. Here's a look at how he's done so far.

The first-round pick was drafted in 2020 to be similar to Tyreek Hill's speed. As such, his purpose was to take the top off the defense. He may not get as many catches, but most of them were expected to be profound, creating high yardage. In 2020, with gunslinger Drew Lock under center, he earned 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns.

However, when Teddy Bridgewater started in 2021, his deep balls were relatively rare compared to Lock. Jeudy's stats took a nosedive as a result. He caught 38 passes for 467 yards and no touchdowns. However, the wide receiver also developed an issue with dropping the ball. Now with a gunslinger back in the offense with Wilson, 2022 could be defining for Jeudy.

