Madden 24 inches closer to its official release date, which is expected to be somewhere in the middle of August. This has served as the annual release date for versions of the extremely popular EA Sports video game franchise. The anticipation for the newest version has been growing as many fans have been speculating about the various features, ratings, and more.

To build even more excitement for the upcoming Madden 24, EA Sports has published an official trailer for the game. The trailer features gameplay snippets from some of the NFL's greatest players. While their intention was most likely to build excitement, it may have backfired slightly.

The trailer disappointed many NFL fans and sports gamers. Some of them took to Reddit to criticize EA Sports for their apparent failure to get more people to buy the upcoming game.

Here are some of the top comments:

The general consensus among fans is that the Madden 24 trailer looks almost exactly the same as the game did last year. This appears to be a major problem as many have pointed out that the 23 version was severely flawed. The fans seem to be annoyed that EA Sports seemingly keeps releasing a new game each year that isn't much different than the last one, including various glitches and bugs.

Who will be the Madden 24 cover athlete?

Josh Allen Madden 24 cover

Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen has been officially announced as the cover athlete for Madden 24 this year. He's officially the 23rd NFL player to ever be featured on the cover in the game's history. The franchise switched to featuring players on the cover in 2001 and has done so ever since, with the exception of Madden 23. That year they went back to John Madden himself, who was on every cover prior to 2001, honoring him after he passed away last year.

With the exception of two years of the game that featured two players on the cover, each version of Madden has pictured just one NFL star. Josh Allen is now on that extremely rare list. The young superstar has much of his NFL career still in front of him, so it's possible this isn't the only time he's on the cover. He would join a rare company if he's able to pull that off, as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are the only two players ever with multiple cover appearances.

