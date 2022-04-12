"Marketing your podcast that contains an apology is just shameless" - NFL fans react to Adam Schefter's apology for insensitive comments about Dwayne Haskins 

NFL insider Adam Schefter issued an apology for the insentitive comments made about Dwayne Haskins' career "struggles" in his tweet announcing the horrible news of Dwayne Haskins' death.

Here is the initial statement from Shefter on April 9 after the death of Dwayne Haskins:

"Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3."

Schefter then cleaned up his message by issuing the following statement without mentioning the "struggles" of Haskins:

"Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick to play in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3."

Schefter's apology is now also being criticized for simultaneously marketing his podcast. Here are several fans' reactions to the apology.

@Dynasty Brit called the apology "shameless."

Dynasty Brit 🐘 @DynastyBrit @AdamSchefter Could’ve just released a statement and apologised. Marketing your podcast that contains an apology is just shameless @AdamSchefter Could’ve just released a statement and apologised. Marketing your podcast that contains an apology is just shameless

This Twitter user made a remark about Schefter's podcast being a part of the apology.

Shane Haff @HAFFnHAFF_TPL Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. https://t.co/QxjShC4ZYu It’s very meaningful and heartfelt when an apology has podcast branding plastered all over it and asks you to download the podcast twitter.com/adamschefter/s… It’s very meaningful and heartfelt when an apology has podcast branding plastered all over it and asks you to download the podcast twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

This person is asking the NFL insider to stick to the facts when reporting news.

Jayson Massey @jaysonmassey twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. https://t.co/QxjShC4ZYu Imagine if you only apologized to your spouse if you could generate some content and make clicks happen. Still could not write a simple apology instead of deleting the post, huh @AdamSchefter ? Get back to work. Just push facts. #dwyanehaskins Imagine if you only apologized to your spouse if you could generate some content and make clicks happen. Still could not write a simple apology instead of deleting the post, huh @AdamSchefter? Get back to work. Just push facts. #dwyanehaskins twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

@BardownMcAvoy questions the morality of using a death to promote a podcast.

L @BardownMcAvoy @highlghtheaven @AdamSchefter How is promoting your show using a death / apology good lmao @highlghtheaven @AdamSchefter How is promoting your show using a death / apology good lmao

@kylkliethermes insuated that an ESPN staffer wrote the most recent apology in this tweet.

Kyle K @kylkliethermes @AdamSchefter How many outtakes did you need reading that apology letter written by ESPN’s PR staff? @AdamSchefter How many outtakes did you need reading that apology letter written by ESPN’s PR staff?

This Twitter user also criticized Schefter's apology being mixed with the "download wherever" option for his podcast.

Banners @SeahawkBanners Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. https://t.co/QxjShC4ZYu Nothing screams apology like an ad for your podcast saying to “download wherever” twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Nothing screams apology like an ad for your podcast saying to “download wherever” twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

@SadSkerFan is upset about the jump cuts featured in the apology.

𝙇𝙤𝙜𝙖𝙣 @SadSkerFan Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. https://t.co/QxjShC4ZYu THERES JUMP CUTS IN THIS WTF ADAM THUS IS EVEN WORSE BC ITS A SCRIPT twitter.com/adamschefter/s… THERES JUMP CUTS IN THIS WTF ADAM THUS IS EVEN WORSE BC ITS A SCRIPT twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Another Twitter user jokingly insinuated that the apology was simply a method to market Schefter's podcast.

@AIR305 sarcastically applauded Schefter for trying.

This Twitter user had some harsh words for the NFL insider. NOTE: This tweet is NOT SAFE FOR WORK AND CONTAINS INAPPROPRIATE LANGUAGE.

How long did Dwayne Haskins play in the NFL?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Dwayne Haskins' passing just days ago was heartbreaking as the 24-year old was killed after being struck by a dump truck while trying to cross a busy interstate in South Florida.

The former quarterback was drafted in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the (then) Washington Redskins (now Commanders). He played for the team from 2019-2020 and was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021.

Although he did not play much last season, he was able to learn from legendary Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired after 18 seasons as the franchise's signal caller.

By all indications, he developed into a better player simply by being in a more stable environment than Washington's franchise and learning under Roethlisberger.

Before entering the league, he was (and will always be) a legend at Ohio State University. He had a stellar 2018 season with the Buckeyes. The former first-team All Big Ten player still holds the Big Ten record for most touchdowns in a season (50) and for passing yards (4,831).

He finished third in Heisman voting that year and was named the MVP of the Big Ten Championship game as well as the 2018-2019 Rose Bowl.

Haskins would have been 25 years old on May 3 of this year. His memory will live on in the minds of family, friends and fans.

Edited by Adam Dickson