"IDK why you acting surprised" - NFL fans react to Baker Mayfield's potential goodbye to Cleveland

With every passing day, the odds of Baker Mayfield sticking with the Cleveland Browns seem to be shrinking. On March 15th, the quarterback took to Twitter to post a lengthy message. The message serves as a potential goodbye and prepares his fans if he departs.

Here is the original tweet:

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. https://t.co/psipN96cmh

Fans on Twitter have expressed their thoughts on Mayfield's possible departure.

Wehoopin was emotionally affected by the post even as a Ravens fan. Whatever happens, this fan sees Mayfield getting to the Super Bowl.

wehoopin @wehoopinx @bakermayfield Bro you going to make me cry and im a ravens fan!!! Clevland does not deserve you and your a top 10 QB. Who ever gets you I bet you will get them a superbowl @bakermayfield Bro you going to make me cry and im a ravens fan!!! Clevland does not deserve you and your a top 10 QB. Who ever gets you I bet you will get them a superbowl

BwSleezy is not giving the quarterback any excuses. The fan outlined a list of reasons why he thinks No. 6 failed in Cleveland.

BwSleezy @KingSleezy @bakermayfield They put great players around you, all you had to do was throw good passes and you couldn’t even do that. So idk why you acting surprised, They gave u the best OLine n the League Top 3 Rb and a backup who’s probably top 10 and elite reciever and good young recievers and a good TE @bakermayfield They put great players around you, all you had to do was throw good passes and you couldn’t even do that. So idk why you acting surprised, They gave u the best OLine n the League Top 3 Rb and a backup who’s probably top 10 and elite reciever and good young recievers and a good TE

Unsurprisingly, Browns Bot sees Mayfield as a real force in their life. The fan is rooting for a happy ending, likely because of the not-too-distant history of losing perennially.

Browns Bot 🤖 ➐ @Browns_Bot @bakermayfield Mayfield, you are beloved. Please, let's make it work. You're an incredible human and will always be apart of my life. @bakermayfield Mayfield, you are beloved. Please, let's make it work. You're an incredible human and will always be apart of my life.

ZIM made a joke about how long the quarterback was and said the Browns would trade the quarterback no matter what happens.

Todias says that non-Browns fans should move along. The fan also doesn't want Watson, reportedly considering a move to Cleveland.

Todias @TodiasXLives @zimwhodey @bakermayfield If you don't bleed Brown and Orange, you don't matter. Watson "may be" a better quarterback but he's not a better role model. @zimwhodey @bakermayfield If you don't bleed Brown and Orange, you don't matter. Watson "may be" a better quarterback but he's not a better role model.

Eddy questions why the Texans would want Baker Mayfield. While he's had his issues, he is a noticeable upgrade over third-round pick Davis Mills. Either way, the Texans can't have Watson, but they can have a decent starter to minimize his loss.

Eddy @spoonielove80 @zimwhodey @bakermayfield Why would the Texans be interested in Baker tho? @zimwhodey @bakermayfield Why would the Texans be interested in Baker tho? 😅

TeeTee, with the username @steelerslover90, is enjoying the quarterback's plight. He was beaten up physically all season long, lost the trust of much of the NFL community, and could be getting kicked out the back door. Of course, the Steelers had it worse after losing Ben Roethlisberger and getting put back to square one at quarterback.

Nicholas Langseth subscribes to a growing sentiment in the NFL community that the Browns have mishandled the situation. In meeting with Watson, they essentially told Baker Mayfield they either don't want him or are stuck with him. If they don't get Watson, they nearly ticked off the quarterback that was a vital force in resurrecting the suffering franchise.

Nicholas Langseth @NickLangseth1 @zimwhodey @bakermayfield Honestly, I think the Browns are dumb for handling this the way they have. @zimwhodey @bakermayfield Honestly, I think the Browns are dumb for handling this the way they have.

K. Herluin isn't happy with Watson and curses the team that ends up with him.

K. Herluin @kherluin @zimwhodey @bakermayfield Deshaun is a gross jerk. Hope Cleveland has to suffer his presence if they get rid of Baker for him. It'll be sweet watching your regret grow, thinking you got a good qb, then you realize character matters, and Deshaun doesn't have any @zimwhodey @bakermayfield Deshaun is a gross jerk. Hope Cleveland has to suffer his presence if they get rid of Baker for him. It'll be sweet watching your regret grow, thinking you got a good qb, then you realize character matters, and Deshaun doesn't have any

Deshaun Watson vs. Baker Mayfield

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

One of the critical conversations for fans was trading the Browns quarterback for the Texans quarterback. The Browns quarterback threw at a 60.5 percent completion rate, earning 3010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 2021.

Meanwhile, in Watson's last season, the quarterback completed 70.2 percent of his passes, totaling 4823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Based on these numbers, the change between Watson and Mayfield would be night and day.

Zooming further out, the Browns quarterback has tended to alternate between good and bad seasons. Meanwhile, Watson has been consistent with a generally upward trend. His most productive season was his entire last season, making teams foam at the mouth over him. Which quarterback will walk out of the tunnel in September?

