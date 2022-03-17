"IDK why you acting surprised" - NFL fans react to Baker Mayfield's potential goodbye to Cleveland

With every passing day, the odds of Baker Mayfield sticking with the Cleveland Browns seem to be shrinking. On March 15th, the quarterback took to Twitter to post a lengthy message. The message serves as a potential goodbye and prepares his fans if he departs.
Here is the original tweet:
Fans on Twitter have expressed their thoughts on Mayfield's possible departure.
Wehoopin was emotionally affected by the post even as a Ravens fan. Whatever happens, this fan sees Mayfield getting to the Super Bowl.
BwSleezy is not giving the quarterback any excuses. The fan outlined a list of reasons why he thinks No. 6 failed in Cleveland.
Unsurprisingly, Browns Bot sees Mayfield as a real force in their life. The fan is rooting for a happy ending, likely because of the not-too-distant history of losing perennially.
ZIM made a joke about how long the quarterback was and said the Browns would trade the quarterback no matter what happens.
Todias says that non-Browns fans should move along. The fan also doesn't want Watson, reportedly considering a move to Cleveland.
Eddy questions why the Texans would want Baker Mayfield. While he's had his issues, he is a noticeable upgrade over third-round pick Davis Mills. Either way, the Texans can't have Watson, but they can have a decent starter to minimize his loss.
TeeTee, with the username @steelerslover90, is enjoying the quarterback's plight. He was beaten up physically all season long, lost the trust of much of the NFL community, and could be getting kicked out the back door. Of course, the Steelers had it worse after losing Ben Roethlisberger and getting put back to square one at quarterback.
Nicholas Langseth subscribes to a growing sentiment in the NFL community that the Browns have mishandled the situation. In meeting with Watson, they essentially told Baker Mayfield they either don't want him or are stuck with him. If they don't get Watson, they nearly ticked off the quarterback that was a vital force in resurrecting the suffering franchise.
K. Herluin isn't happy with Watson and curses the team that ends up with him.
Deshaun Watson vs. Baker Mayfield
One of the critical conversations for fans was trading the Browns quarterback for the Texans quarterback. The Browns quarterback threw at a 60.5 percent completion rate, earning 3010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 2021.
Meanwhile, in Watson's last season, the quarterback completed 70.2 percent of his passes, totaling 4823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Based on these numbers, the change between Watson and Mayfield would be night and day.
Zooming further out, the Browns quarterback has tended to alternate between good and bad seasons. Meanwhile, Watson has been consistent with a generally upward trend. His most productive season was his entire last season, making teams foam at the mouth over him. Which quarterback will walk out of the tunnel in September?