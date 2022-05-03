"Cleveland adding to that horrible draft" - NFL fans react to Browns signing Texas Tech standout hooper as TE

The Cleveland Browns made a peculiar signing today as the franchise announced that Marcus Santos-Silva would be coming to the team as a tight end. The odd part? He is a college basketballer.

The power forward is listed as 6’7” and 250 pounds and will get a chance to strutt his stuff during training camp in the hopes of securing a spot on the 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

However, not all NFL fans were happy with the signing of the 24-year-old who played for Virginia Commonwealth University and Texas Tech during his college days.

One NFL fan commented on the announcement and said the Browns added to their horrible draft haul.

Another NFL fan called Cleveland a "poverty franchise."

One Twitter user commented and said: "Desperate franchises call for desperate measures."

Another user replied and said that this can't be real and that it is a Hail Mary from the franchise.

The news was met with some positivity in some circles. This person liked the signing of Santos-Silva and said that they are a fan.

Although most didn't agree with the unexpected move, some even think it's madness.

Jordan posted saying that they love the move and that he is a hoss of an athlete.

One fan said that they wished Santos-Silva nothing but the best and that he would make the team's final roster.

The Tailgate Talks podcast said that signing the tight end was awesome.

Another fan said that they loved the signing, while wryly anticipating what the pundits will say:

Browns still have Mayfield on the roster

For all the good headlines that Cleveland created by signing Marcus Santos-Silva, one burning question still remains. What does the franchise do with Baker Mayfield?

The signing of Deshaun Watson effectively ended his time in Cleveland. The biggest question now is where does Mayfield land? Many thought that the Carolina Panthers could make a trade for the 27-year-old during the draft, but that did not happen.

It is now widely thought that Cleveland will likely cut Mayfield as there has been little to no interest in teams trying to trade for the former number one overall pick.

The Seattle Seahawks are in need of a new quarterback as well and were a rumored landing spot. Organizations may just be waiting for the Browns to cut the 27-year-old so they can then sign him to a minimum wage contract and not pay him the nearly $19 million he is due in 2022 thanks to his current contract.

Alternatively, with Watson still under investigation by the NFL, perhaps the Browns are waiting to see what the ruling will be. If Watson is suspended for a lengthy spell, keeping Mayfield around might make some sense. He could put himself in the shop window and the Browns would have a capable starter.

Just where Mayfield ends up remains to be seen, but at the moment it looks like it will not be in Cleveland.

