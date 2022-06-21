"He’s top 3 in celebrating a 1st down in a 2:00 drill that wastes time" - NFL fans react to Steelers' Chase Claypool claiming to be among best WRs in league

Chase Claypool, like most professional athletes, has built a career by beating expectations. Since their teenage years, most have had to prove classmates, teammates, and coaches wrong at one point or another. After the Steelers wide receiver's latest comments, it is clear he has his work cut out for him.

According to Sports Illustrated via Caesar's Sportsbook and Trey Wingo, the wide receiver said he sees himself as one of the top-three in the NFL. This, of course, prompted a severe backlash from the NFL community, with many refuting and laughing at the wide receiver's claim. Here's a snapshot of what people are saying online, starting with Wingo.

A Twitter user named six wide receivers he views as better than Claypool.

This viewer named 16 wide receivers he saw as better and implied more existed.

JMO @JustonH21 they're all better. @wingoz Mike Evan's, AJ Brown, Hunter Renfro #, Davante Adams, Cooper Cupp, Jarvis Landry, Amari Cooper, C. Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Chris Godwin, Justin Jefferson, Adam Theilen, Jamar Chase, Tee Higgins, etc. etc. etc.they're all better.

A potential Steelers follower believes the quarterback is the one holding Claypool back. In her mind, if the wide receiver had a chance to play with one of the modern greats, he would have a decent shot.

Another Twitter user wouldn't even rank him as top three in the AFC North.

Phyuck Yiu @nacho4209 @wingoz Tbh he's not even top 3 in his own division

One reply to Trey Wingo took it a step further, saying he was just one of the three-best pass catchers for the Steelers.

Trystan @Trystan91067470 @wingoz Top three for the Pittsburgh Steelers is what he meant

This NFL fan called the wide receiver cocky and out of his element.

One comment said that a slide is coming for the wide receiver in 2022.

Cameron Ginn @CameronGinn_ @wingoz He's 2nd best on his team and 4th best in his division. I trust after this season he'll be 5th behind Bateman.

An NFL follower backed Claypool's mindset, challenging Trey Wingo's rebuttle. In their mind, low confidence leads to low quality of play. Even if the wide receiver truly doesn't believe his ranking deep down, it prepares him to be the best he can be.

Someone channeled their inner Dwight Schrute and shot down the statement.

Another NFL follower gave a sarcastic, whitty retort that brought the Steelers' new quarterback into it.

Scratch Adams🪞 @ErnieMc81095707 @wingoz I'm sure the NFL trembles at the thought of Trubisky to Claypool.

Chase Claypool's career

Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers

The wide receiver has labelled himself a top-three wide out, but how well has he truly done in the NFL? Claypool is entering his third year in the NFL. He was originally drafted in 2020 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was taken with the 49th overall pick in the second round, and expectations were high.

While some saw him as the successor to Antonio Brown, others saw Claypool as one of the two candidates to become the true replacement for the wide receiver. The other being Juju Smith-Schuster who is now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2020, the wide receiver jumped off the screen in terms of rookie production, earning 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. However, his sophomore season saw a relative step back for the wide receiver. In 2021, he had 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, with year three on the horizon and in the wake of a disappointing second season, the wide receiver has his work cut out for him.

