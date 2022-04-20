"I'd rather go 0-16 again than have Deshaun as my QB" - NFL fans react to Deshaun Watson's first practice as Browns player

Deshaun Watson is officially up and running as a Cleveland Brown. The 26-year-old attended his first ever Browns practice today with his new teammates.

The arrival of the former Texan has caused some angst among NFL fans, particularly Cleveland fans, given his off-field issues.

One Cleveland fan has reacted to Watson's first practice, and to say that they were unhappy with the quarterback being on their team is an understatement.

Twitter account Flynn loves Spurs posted:

"This decision proves they don't care about women, their fans, or anything but winning. They'll get bandwagon fans to replace those of us who walked away, but I'd rather go 0-16 again than have Deshaun as my QB. Be brave and leave the fandom, it's the right decision."

One NFL fan named Dave said that the Browns only have one responsibility, to win football games and that they aren't a social issues team.

One Browns fan stated that they are a woman and she loves the decision and wants to start winning.

Nicki @NicKiLoAr @KyloEreh

One Twitter user said that Watson was bribed to join Cleveland as the organization was originally out on the quarterback before signing him.

The tweets weren't all bad, one Browns fan said that they will wait and see what people say when the Browns head to the Super Bowl because of the 26-year-old.

A user named Drew said that the Browns did Baker Mayfield dirty for that quarterback with a vomit emoji.

Another Twitter user said that Mayfield deserved better from the organization.

One NFL fan was happy with the quarterback returning to practice, saying "go get em Deshaun."

A Twitter user named Malcolm posted and said that Watson is his QB1 with the quarterback photoshopped into a Browns uniform.

One user commented and said congrats on becoming the most hated franchise in all of sports.

Desuaun Watson hoping to bring Super Bowl to Cleveland

Cleveland Browns Introduce Their New Quarterback

The Browns roster is built to win now, and like the Denver Broncos, was missing one piece, a star quarterback. Now that the organization has that, the possibilities are endless for what the franchise can achieve.

With a stacked defense led by Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, along with a scary offense that added Amari Cooper to its ranks, the Browns will be one of the favorites to win their division.

With the 26-year-old's off-field issues still hovering, there is an expectation that he will be suspended at some point in 2022, it remains to be seen just how long it could be.

Either way, Cleveland signed Watson to bring a Lombardi trophy to the embattled franchise, and if all goes well, that could happen sooner rather than later.

Edited by Windy Goodloe