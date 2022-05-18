"Jalen Hurts' new favorite target in practice" - NFL fans react to Eagles signing Pro-Bowl corner James Bradberry

The Philadelphia Eagles have added a Pro-Bowl cornerback to their roster in James Bradberry, who has signed a one-year deal worth $10 million. Bradberry will stay in the NFC East after spending the previous two years of his career at the New York Giants.

The Carolina Panthers selected Bradberry with the 62nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. Bradberry spent the first four years of his career in Carolina before signing with the Giants in free agency in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million contract.

He now joins the Eagles in what promises to be a successful year in Philadelphia and could potentially start alongside Darius Slay.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Giants' CB James Bradberry is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Eagles, per source e.

NFL fans reacted to the news on Twitter, and there has been a mixed response, with one user mentioning quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Eagles fans responded by pointing out that Carolina Panthers fans shouldn't be throwing shade at opposition quarterbacks, given that they have Sam Darnold.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller suggested that Philadelphia now has the top roster in the NFC East.

Matt Miller @nfldraftscout @AdamSchefter Eagles have the best roster in the NFC East

One fan responded by saying the Eagles have the worst quarterback out of Philadelphia, New York, Dallas, and Washington.

Another NFL fan suggested that Eagles fans are overrating their new cornerback signing.

Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker believes Bradberry was a great pickup by Philadelphia.

One Giants fan believes New York wide receiver Kadarius Toney will get the better of his former teammate and new division rival.

Max Loeb @loebsleads @AdamSchefter Bradberry will now get toasted by KT twice a year

This Giants fan didn't hold back when giving their thoughts on Bradberry leaving for divisional rivals.

This Eagles fan used a hilarious meme of actor Idris Elba wearing a Philadelphia hat to show that they should be feared around the NFL in 2022.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III, who competed for four years in the NFC East, expressed his feelings on how competitive the division is ahead of the new season.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII @AdamSchefter The NFC East just keeps getting more and more interesting, Philly Philly

How will the Philadelphia Eagles fare in the NFL in 2022?

Philadelphia will be on primetime in five games this upcoming season, and it will be a big year for quarterback Jalen Hurts to show progression and take his team into the playoffs and beyond. At the very least, that is the objective.

However, in a reasonably competitive NFC East, it won't be easy to topple the reigning division champions, the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia have not won the East since 2019. With Hurts at quarterback and offensive weapons such as DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert, they will hope to challenge for the division title.

