×
Create
Notifications

"Jalen Hurts' new favorite target in practice" - NFL fans react to Eagles signing Pro-Bowl corner James Bradberry

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
StephenHaydock
StephenHaydock
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 18, 2022 09:11 PM IST
Feature

The Philadelphia Eagles have added a Pro-Bowl cornerback to their roster in James Bradberry, who has signed a one-year deal worth $10 million. Bradberry will stay in the NFC East after spending the previous two years of his career at the New York Giants.

The Carolina Panthers selected Bradberry with the 62nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. Bradberry spent the first four years of his career in Carolina before signing with the Giants in free agency in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million contract.

He now joins the Eagles in what promises to be a successful year in Philadelphia and could potentially start alongside Darius Slay.

Former Giants’ CB James Bradberry is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Eagles, per source e.

NFL fans reacted to the news on Twitter, and there has been a mixed response, with one user mentioning quarterback Jalen Hurts.

@AdamSchefter Jalen Hurts new favorite target in practice

Eagles fans responded by pointing out that Carolina Panthers fans shouldn't be throwing shade at opposition quarterbacks, given that they have Sam Darnold.

@AK98Burner @AdamSchefter bro got sam darnold and talking…

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller suggested that Philadelphia now has the top roster in the NFC East.

@AdamSchefter Eagles have the best roster in the NFC East

One fan responded by saying the Eagles have the worst quarterback out of Philadelphia, New York, Dallas, and Washington.

@nfldraftscout @AdamSchefter But they have the worst QB in the division

Another NFL fan suggested that Eagles fans are overrating their new cornerback signing.

@AdamSchefter Eagle fans think he’s good 😭😭😭

Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker believes Bradberry was a great pickup by Philadelphia.

@AdamSchefter That’s a big get for the Birds. 🦅

One Giants fan believes New York wide receiver Kadarius Toney will get the better of his former teammate and new division rival.

@AdamSchefter Bradberry will now get toasted by KT twice a year 🔥🔥🔥

This Giants fan didn't hold back when giving their thoughts on Bradberry leaving for divisional rivals.

@AdamSchefter Snake

This Eagles fan used a hilarious meme of actor Idris Elba wearing a Philadelphia hat to show that they should be feared around the NFL in 2022.

@AdamSchefter https://t.co/Ie1TQB4Amx

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III, who competed for four years in the NFC East, expressed his feelings on how competitive the division is ahead of the new season.

@AdamSchefter The NFC East just keeps getting more and more interesting, Philly Philly

How will the Philadelphia Eagles fare in the NFL in 2022?

Philadelphia will be on primetime in five games this upcoming season, and it will be a big year for quarterback Jalen Hurts to show progression and take his team into the playoffs and beyond. At the very least, that is the objective.

youtube-cover

However, in a reasonably competitive NFC East, it won't be easy to topple the reigning division champions, the Dallas Cowboys.

Also Read Article Continues below

Philadelphia have not won the East since 2019. With Hurts at quarterback and offensive weapons such as DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert, they will hope to challenge for the division title.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win the NFC East?

Philadelphia Eagles

Anyone else

Edited by Piyush Bisht
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी