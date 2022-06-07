×
"More like TB12-inches" - NFL fans react to Gisele Bundchen's viral clip of Tom Brady in his underwear

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen | Image Credit: Life and Style Magazine
Param Nagda
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Jun 07, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, are often spotted together at red carpet events or celebrating a Super Bowl win on the field with their children.

But yesterday, Brady and Bundchen sparked an online frenzy after the quarterback's wife snuck into the bathroom and recorded him in nothing more than his underwear. The veteran quarterback was caught off-guard and was left red-faced when Bundchen closed in on him. Watch the hilarious video below:

One word: Howitzer https://t.co/uN0EIPUYUe

NFL fans have fun at Tom Brady's expense

The clip went viral on social media and fans had a big laugh at the quarterback's expense.

One fan suggested Brady should open an OnlyFans page and predicted that it would help the quarterback rake in "trillions":

@TomBrady @bradybrand A Brady onlyfans would make trillions

Another fan was seemingly way too excited after seeing Brady in his new underwear and shared a hilarious reaction clip featuring NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe:

@TomBrady @bradybrand Me watching Brady appears in underwear ONLY https://t.co/dElkM0SVPY

One fan had nothing more than a genuine compliment for the veteran quarterback:

@TomBrady @bradybrand You look sexy Tom!

Among the hilarious replies was a fan using Brady's patented TB12 moniker and coming up with an ingenious compliment:

@TomBrady @bradybrand More like TB12-inches

Another reply paid homage to the quarterback's ability to make everything seem good, even being caught in a compromising position in the bathroom in nothing more than his underwear:

@TomBrady @bradybrand is there anything Tom isn't good at?!

Wishing a very happy birthday to Twitter user Andrew John, who was pleased by the surprise gift he inadvertently received from Brady:

@TomBrady @bradybrand On my birthday tooGod bless

Some NFL fans will never miss a chance to remind Brady of Deflategate. This reply was probably as hurtful as the four-game suspension the quarterback received in 2016:

@TomBrady @bradybrand Your balls look deflated

While some replies were sinister, a few were full of gratitude, like this one below from Twitter user Jennifer Yoder:

@TomBrady @bradybrand Was a great way 2 start my monday THANK u @giseleofficial !!! #TB12 #BradyBrand

A handful of fans expressed gratitude, others poked fun at the quarterback, while some had weird questions about the underwear he was wearing:

@TomBrady @bradybrand How much for that specific pair

Gisele Bundchen helps Tom Brady launch a new underwear line

The video may have just been Bundchen having some fun at her husband's expense, but it quickly doubled up as a marketing campaign for Brady Brand's latest release, their underwear line.

The veteran star, as well as Bundchen, shared a link to Brady Brand's website where fans can get their hands on a fresh pair of underwear that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is sporting in the video.

bradybrand.com/collections/un…

If it was a marketing ploy, Bundchen's video did the trick as the post has garnered over two million views on social media.

Edited by Shivam Damohe

