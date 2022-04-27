×
“Was hoping for OBJ to make a cameo” - NFL fans react to Rams theatrical video hyping up NFL draft

Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Parade
Son Trinh
Modified Apr 27, 2022 04:55 AM IST
The Los Angeles Rams and Odell Beckham Jr. have plenty to celebrate after their hot finish to the NFL season that ended with a Super Bowl win. Ahead of the NFL draft, the Rams released a video to hype their team and fanbase. Notably absent from the montage was none other than star receiver OBJ.

@RamsNFL Was hoping for OBJ to make a cameo and announce he re-signed in this. Welp

Currently, Beckham is a free agent. He can sign with any NFL team that will have him. The knee injury he suffered during the Super Bowl, however, will not help elicit interest from other teams. For that reason, the Rams remain hopeful that they can re-sign him and have him late in the postseason, where he could provide a boost to the team.

The Rams are doing their part to make sure the team and its fans are ready for the next NFL season in defending their title:

This is the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen done by an organization. Holy Sh*t Rams 🤯🔥🤯🔥🤯🔥 twitter.com/ramsnfl/status…

Professor Aaron Donald has a nice ring to it:

Professor Aaron Donald speaking Super Bowl facts https://t.co/2czjHdVzlz

It's very "Hollywood" to make a trailer look cooler than the actual product:

Legit hardest football production ever!! Made me curse!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾@RamsNFL this is better than what y’all did in February twitter.com/ramsnfl/status…

NFL fandom is a thankless passion:

I just know some poor soul(s) are going to stay up nice and late on Friday night to watch the Rams make their first pick in the draft at the end of the 3rd round, only for the Rams to trade out of the 3rd round altogether.

Given the time and money put into the production, it's surprising that the Rams couldn't get the great Celine Dion to make a cameo:

So much is so good about this but “Celine Dion” gets me every time 💀 twitter.com/ramsnfl/status…

Matthew Stafford is probably waiting, too:

I'm ready for OBJ to sign with the Rams

That's a blockbuster setup for the Rams' mascot:

I’ll be here when the picks arrive…🏝 twitter.com/ramsnfl/status… https://t.co/Ryhj1ayVhy

Sawyer from "Lost" still appears to be a fan favorite:

this is wow. 🔥 also - SAWYER 😍😍😍😍 twitter.com/ramsnfl/status…

Two words Aaron Donald has never said when facing an offensive line:

I hope I don’t have to use this pic that often this season, but man is it funny https://t.co/4mKlJlQ4Fn

The Los Angeles Rams release a star-studded trailer to steal the draft

For a team based near Hollywood, the Los Angeles Rams spared no expense in creating a hype trailer ahead of the NFL draft on April 28. The trailer includes cameos from Tyrese Gibson, Dennis Quaid in a bold mustache choice, and Josh Holloway from the TV show “Lost.” The theme of the clip is similar to an Ocean’s Eleven group heist in Las Vegas, which is fitting since the NFL Draft will be held in Sin City this year. In this scenario, Odell Beckham Jr. is the wild card.

The real blockbuster of the offseason. ‘On the Clock’, A #RamsHouse Production https://t.co/z5Yje8Xq3w

General manager Les Snead led the cameo of current Rams players making an appearance in the video, including defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford, safety Nick Scott, and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. The high-quality trailer could easily be mistaken for a big-budget Hollywood movie, and at the very least, it’ll hype up the Rams fan base as intended.

Despite the flurry of trades in recent years where the Rams mortgaged their future to win now, they added plenty of top-end talent like Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, and Matthew Stafford. In the end, the Super Bowl title was worth the risk, but, nevertheless, in the upcoming draft, the Rams will have eight total draft picks. For the sixth straight year, however, they will not have a first-round pick.

For this reason, maybe Aaron Donald and company will need to “steal the draft” after all.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

