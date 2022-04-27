“Was hoping for OBJ to make a cameo” - NFL fans react to Rams theatrical video hyping up NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams and Odell Beckham Jr. have plenty to celebrate after their hot finish to the NFL season that ended with a Super Bowl win. Ahead of the NFL draft, the Rams released a video to hype their team and fanbase. Notably absent from the montage was none other than star receiver OBJ.

Currently, Beckham is a free agent. He can sign with any NFL team that will have him. The knee injury he suffered during the Super Bowl, however, will not help elicit interest from other teams. For that reason, the Rams remain hopeful that they can re-sign him and have him late in the postseason, where he could provide a boost to the team.

The Rams are doing their part to make sure the team and its fans are ready for the next NFL season in defending their title:

Professor Aaron Donald has a nice ring to it:

It's very "Hollywood" to make a trailer look cooler than the actual product:

NFL fandom is a thankless passion:

Given the time and money put into the production, it's surprising that the Rams couldn't get the great Celine Dion to make a cameo:

Matthew Stafford is probably waiting, too:

That's a blockbuster setup for the Rams' mascot:

Sawyer from "Lost" still appears to be a fan favorite:

Two words Aaron Donald has never said when facing an offensive line:

For a team based near Hollywood, the Los Angeles Rams spared no expense in creating a hype trailer ahead of the NFL draft on April 28. The trailer includes cameos from Tyrese Gibson, Dennis Quaid in a bold mustache choice, and Josh Holloway from the TV show “Lost.” The theme of the clip is similar to an Ocean’s Eleven group heist in Las Vegas, which is fitting since the NFL Draft will be held in Sin City this year. In this scenario, Odell Beckham Jr. is the wild card.

General manager Les Snead led the cameo of current Rams players making an appearance in the video, including defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford, safety Nick Scott, and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. The high-quality trailer could easily be mistaken for a big-budget Hollywood movie, and at the very least, it’ll hype up the Rams fan base as intended.

Despite the flurry of trades in recent years where the Rams mortgaged their future to win now, they added plenty of top-end talent like Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, and Matthew Stafford. In the end, the Super Bowl title was worth the risk, but, nevertheless, in the upcoming draft, the Rams will have eight total draft picks. For the sixth straight year, however, they will not have a first-round pick.

For this reason, maybe Aaron Donald and company will need to “steal the draft” after all.

Edited by Windy Goodloe