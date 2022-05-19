"This dude has the biggest guaranteed contract yet Kaepernick couldn't find a roster" - NFL fans react to mounting speculation of Deshaun Watson suspension

Deshaun Watson's playing future has been the topic of much discussion. After signing an enormous $230 million guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Browns, the 26-year-old could still find himself suspended over 22 civil suits that are due to be heard in court.

Watson denied the allegations of lewd sexual behavior and has not been charged criminally, but that likely will not stop the NFL from suspending him as they are due to meet this week.

Following the news that a woman cried after a massage appointment with the quarterback, fans have given their thoughts on the situation. One fan said that the 26-year-old quarterback has the biggest guaranteed contract ever, yet Colin Kaepernick still can't find an NFL team.

The fan wrote:

"This dude having the biggest guaranteed contract yet Kapernick couldn't find a roster for 7 prime years. This league has some serious problems."

JJ 🐅 @Bengals_Freak @McClain_on_NFL This dude having the biggest guaranteed contract yet Kapernick couldn't find a roster for 7 prime years. This league has some serious problems.

A fan named Ryan said that at this point, he doesn't know how the quarterback can be innocent.

A user named John said that the Browns might need Baker Mayfield after all.

John F. Murphy @draftjm13 @McClain_on_NFL This could end with the Browns and Baker Mayfield needing each other for a longer period of time than expected, and the "Investigation" done by the Browns prior to trade will be examined closely as this is just one fact out of 22 possible cases

A fan named Mark said that the whole situation surrounding the 26-year-old is a little fishy and asked why he did not use the Texans massage therapist.

Mark Hardt @markhardt @McClain_on_NFL The whole thing is fishy. Why not just use the official Texans locker room massage therapist?

One user pointed out, as many have, that Kaepernick kneels for the flag but can't get a job, but Watson can be accused of this and get a raise.

JoeyLightYears @Jared26888308 @McClain_on_NFL It's amazing a guy kneels for the flag and can't get a job. But this guy can do stuff to women and end up getting a raise. Crazy times we live in

Another fan commented that the 26-year-old should be suspended for 3 years and his contract shouldn't start until his suspension is over.

BAsh @stonedjakballer @McClain_on_NFL 3 years suspension, contract don't start till suspension is served. It is total BS the way the Browns structured his deal

A user named Robert can't believe people think he is innocent and thinks the suspension should be for the season.

Robert Dalton @RobertDalton02 @McClain_on_NFL Lol but people actually believe he's innocent. Suspend him the entire season

One user said that the Browns should be preparing to lose Watson for at least seven games this year.

CSBanter @csbanterPFB @McClain_on_NFL The Browns should start preparing for at least 7 games without Deshaun.

One fan posted that everything about the quarterback doesn't feel right.

Td @Td00392420 @McClain_on_NFL Everything about this guy doesn't sit right, feel right, or look right.

This user commented that even with all his off-field issues, the 26-year-old still got a big contract.

Ca Brandini @camibrandini @McClain_on_NFL Yet, still got a big contract to continue to be a professional football player

Watson issues hinder Browns' Super Bowl chances

Cleveland Browns introduce quarterback Deshaun Watson

With so much uncertainty surrounding the future of the former Texans quarterback, the Browns' hopes of mounting a serious Super Bowl challenge grow weaker by the week.

With a roster that is stacked and built to win now, not having the Pro Bowl quarterback under center is going to be detrimental. But Cleveland knew this was a possibility when they signed him.

If the 26-year-old does indeed get suspended, many fans are demanding at least a six- or seven-game suspension with others going as far as saying a full-year suspension is warranted.

Many now believe a suspension is coming and it is just a matter of how long that suspension will be. The Browns could potentially attempt to make up with Baker Mayfield, despite many bridges being burned between the two.

The NFL community should not have to wait long to find out if Watson will miss games and if he does, the Browns are going to have a tough time on the field until he returns.

