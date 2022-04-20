"People say he’s a good leader lol" - NFL fans react to news of Baker Mayfield skipping Cleveland Browns' voluntary practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, as expected, was not present for the franchise's voluntary workouts on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

For many, this was expected as Mayfield and the organization have essentially burned the bridge between each other over the last month or so. Still, there were some Browns fans that expected the 27-year-old to show up.

Twitter user Adi replied to Schefter's tweet about Mayfield and claimed that the people who thought he was a good leader were wrong.

Another Twitter user named Brian asked what is the point of him showing up.

Yet another Twitter user replied to the tweet and said that loyalty and respect is a two-way street. This was, probably, directed towards the Browns pursing Deshaun Watson while Mayfield was still on the roster.

An NFL fan named Jeremiah said that he isn't a fan of Baker, but believes people who have a go at the quarterback and not the organization are laughable.

Browns fan 'natedogg' said that the Browns replaced him, therefore there is no need for the quarterback to show up.

Twitter user Ricky pointed out that the workouts are voluntary. So, he doesn't have to show up.

Another NFL fan stated that he/she doesn't blame Mayfield as the Browns did him dirty by pursuing Watson.

Where will Baker Mayfield play in 2022?

Baker Mayfield in action

Several teams are in need of a new quarterback. But given that most teams know that the Browns need to move on from Baker Mayfield, they are biding their time. Seattle Seahawks were mentioned along with Carolina Panthers as potential destinations.

Atlanta Falcons need a new signal caller after Matt Ryan was traded to the Colts. So, there are options. At this stage, the interest isn't there. That is not to say that it won't be during the draft week, which is when many predict a trade will happen.

It is clear that the 27-year-old's future is away from Cleveland. But just where he will land remains a mystery. It will depend on what the Browns want as compensation and what teams are willing to give up.

The next few weeks will tell us a lot about the future of the former number one overall pick.

