Coby Bryant will wear no. 8 - NFL Fans react to Seahawks' first-round pick honoring Kobe Bryant by choosing jersey number

One of the Seattle Seahawks' most pressing needs entering the NFL draft was the cornerback position. Seattle addressed that need in the fourth round by selecting Coby Bryant.
Bryant's a notable player for two reasons. He was the cornerback who played opposite Sauce Gardner in college at Cincinnati. But he also shares the same name as the late great NBA legend Kobe Bryant. To honor Bryant, the Seahawks' cornerback will wear no. 8, which Kobe used for the first ten seasons of his career.
NFL fans had mixed responses to Bryant using the same number as the Los Angeles Lakers legend. One fan admitted they were conflicted and unsure how to feel.
One New York Jets fan was okay with Bryant's decision. More than anything, they were excited to see the fourth-round pick take the field, as they believe he'll be a good player in the NFL.
Some fans were totally against Bryant's decision to wear no. 8. One fan had a hot take that you don't need to express publicly how much "The Mamba" inspired you.
One NFL fan had a measured and thoughtful reaction to the news. They respect the Seahawks cornerback for wanting to honor a legend. But they also added he'll have to play well, as expectations will be higher on him than most fourth-round rookies.
One NFL fan tweeted something that's an insane coincidence. The Seahawks cornerback announced the news Friday, the 126th day of 2022. Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020.
One fan took issue with those bashing the 23-year-old's decision to honor Bryant, defending him on social media against critics.
Another NFL fan made a joke that those growing up in the 2000s during the peak of Bryant's NBA career will understand and appreciate.
A Las Vegas Raiders fan told Bryant he hopes the young cornerback wears the number proudly and well.
In what's another coincidence, Bryant wasn't the only NFL draft prospect to share a name with an NBA legend, as one NFL fan noticed. The Washington Commanders selected a guard, Chris Paul, and the Cleveland Browns selected a defensive end, Isaiah Thomas.
Another measured response came from one fan, who thought it was cool that Bryant is honoring his idol. They didn't see why so many people took issue with it.
Coby Bryant could be an immediate impact player for Seahawks
Seattle's decision to draft Bryant could bring rewards sooner rather than later. Bryant was the 109th pick, and it's sometimes easy to overlook players drafted that late in the draft.
But Bryant is long and athletic, two traits that defensive backs must possess in today's league. He showed ball skills and a mental attitude in college that helped propel Cincinnati to a playoff game.
The Seahawks are an excellent landing spot for cornerbacks from a historical perspective. The college tape and stats show Bryant has all the tools to be a long-time starter in the league. It'll be up to him to put it all together and make the late great Kobe Bryant proud.