Coby Bryant will wear no. 8 - NFL Fans react to Seahawks' first-round pick honoring Kobe Bryant by choosing jersey number

One of the Seattle Seahawks' most pressing needs entering the NFL draft was the cornerback position. Seattle addressed that need in the fourth round by selecting Coby Bryant.

Bryant's a notable player for two reasons. He was the cornerback who played opposite Sauce Gardner in college at Cincinnati. But he also shares the same name as the late great NBA legend Kobe Bryant. To honor Bryant, the Seahawks' cornerback will wear no. 8, which Kobe used for the first ten seasons of his career.

NFL fans had mixed responses to Bryant using the same number as the Los Angeles Lakers legend. One fan admitted they were conflicted and unsure how to feel.

Sierra Tepner (Key) @Tyrell_Owl @WUTangKids There’s also Coby Bryant, just drafted by the Seahawks, who plans to wear number 8 to honor Kobe Bryant…🤨 Still not sure how I feel about this…. @WUTangKids There’s also Coby Bryant, just drafted by the Seahawks, who plans to wear number 8 to honor Kobe Bryant…🤨 Still not sure how I feel about this….

One New York Jets fan was okay with Bryant's decision. More than anything, they were excited to see the fourth-round pick take the field, as they believe he'll be a good player in the NFL.

Chris Gundrum @ChrisGundrum @bcondotta Seahawks are getting a dawg. Can’t wait to watch Coby in the NFL @bcondotta Seahawks are getting a dawg. Can’t wait to watch Coby in the NFL

Some fans were totally against Bryant's decision to wear no. 8. One fan had a hot take that you don't need to express publicly how much "The Mamba" inspired you.

Young Larry David ☘️ @Timmy2xtimes @SportsCenter @CobyBryant__7 Can we let this die out please? Kobe was great. He inspired millions. Not every one who wants to be # 8/24 has to let the world know they loved Kobe and that’s why they chose the number. Rip tho @SportsCenter @CobyBryant__7 Can we let this die out please? Kobe was great. He inspired millions. Not every one who wants to be # 8/24 has to let the world know they loved Kobe and that’s why they chose the number. Rip tho

One NFL fan had a measured and thoughtful reaction to the news. They respect the Seahawks cornerback for wanting to honor a legend. But they also added he'll have to play well, as expectations will be higher on him than most fourth-round rookies.

jasonwalker @jasonwalker0311 @LegionHoops Respect for wanting to honour him, but this guy best be good @LegionHoops Respect for wanting to honour him, but this guy best be good

One NFL fan tweeted something that's an insane coincidence. The Seahawks cornerback announced the news Friday, the 126th day of 2022. Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020.

Octavio Cruz @OchoCruz



It’s all scripted



@KMack617 @LegionHoops He announced this decision on the 126 day of the year , Kobe passed 1/26It’s all scripted @LegionHoops He announced this decision on the 126 day of the year , Kobe passed 1/26 It’s all scripted @KMack617

One fan took issue with those bashing the 23-year-old's decision to honor Bryant, defending him on social media against critics.

Another NFL fan made a joke that those growing up in the 2000s during the peak of Bryant's NBA career will understand and appreciate.

A Las Vegas Raiders fan told Bryant he hopes the young cornerback wears the number proudly and well.

In what's another coincidence, Bryant wasn't the only NFL draft prospect to share a name with an NBA legend, as one NFL fan noticed. The Washington Commanders selected a guard, Chris Paul, and the Cleveland Browns selected a defensive end, Isaiah Thomas.

Jay @JayONtheMIC @SportsCenter @CobyBryant__7 So Bryant, Chris Paul, and Isaiah Thomas are all rookies this year? @SportsCenter @CobyBryant__7 So Bryant, Chris Paul, and Isaiah Thomas are all rookies this year? https://t.co/97LQdUrBOd

Another measured response came from one fan, who thought it was cool that Bryant is honoring his idol. They didn't see why so many people took issue with it.

Tyler Stinson @RealTyStinson @SportsCenter @CobyBryant__7 I think it’s cool. Nothing more. Nothing less. Y’all need a Xanax to chill out I swear @SportsCenter @CobyBryant__7 I think it’s cool. Nothing more. Nothing less. Y’all need a Xanax to chill out I swear

Coby Bryant could be an immediate impact player for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant at the NFL Combine

Seattle's decision to draft Bryant could bring rewards sooner rather than later. Bryant was the 109th pick, and it's sometimes easy to overlook players drafted that late in the draft.

But Bryant is long and athletic, two traits that defensive backs must possess in today's league. He showed ball skills and a mental attitude in college that helped propel Cincinnati to a playoff game.

The Seahawks are an excellent landing spot for cornerbacks from a historical perspective. The college tape and stats show Bryant has all the tools to be a long-time starter in the league. It'll be up to him to put it all together and make the late great Kobe Bryant proud.

Edited by Nick Goodling