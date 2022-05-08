Pete Carroll opens up on Tom Brady facing Russell Wilson-less Seattle Seahawks

This season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks will play the NFL's first game in Germany. The game will be held on Sunday, November 13, at 9:30 AM ET, at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Fans in Seattle will have to wake up at 6:30 AM to watch their team play.

NFL @NFL



@Seahawks | @Buccaneers



: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork Mark your calendars for the first ever NFL regular season game in Germany. 🗓: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork Mark your calendars for the first ever NFL regular season game in Germany. 🗓@Seahawks | @Buccaneers 📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/8AwaqMkqFH

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll is looking forward to going to Germany for the first time to play overseas.

“I think it’s great. I’ve never been there, so I’m looking forward to the trip just like everybody else. I have a really good thought about going overseas because we’ve done it before, and we had a great trip when we went to London. The way our people handled it, you’ve got to get a lot of priorities in order, and our guys did a fantastic job the last time. So, I’m holding a good thought.

"It’s the experience of a lifetime for everybody here. As far as [German native and linebacker] Aaron Donkor is concerned, it couldn’t be sweeter. Obviously, he’s going to carry the flag out to open the game. At least, he’ll be able to translate for us, so we look forward to it, and we’ll try to make the most of it.”

Germany will host four games over the next four seasons. This includes the November game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers and an additional game in Munich, and two other games in Frankfurt.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL will play its first regular-season game in Munich in 2022, and four games all together in Germany through 2025. NFL will play its first regular-season game in Munich in 2022, and four games all together in Germany through 2025. https://t.co/f9Twbu1K2P

Tom Brady is 3-0 in international games, to become the first quarterback to start in four international games

Tom Brady has been very successful in matches outside USA also

Tom Brady dominates his sport, no matter which country he is in. He has a 3-0 record from three previous international games. Brady led his former team, the New England Patriots, to two victories in London in 2009 and 2012, as well as one in Mexico City in 2017.

Tom Brady is also the only quarterback to throw for, at least, 300 passing yards in three different countries and has the chance to make it four. In Tom Brady's international games, he has dominated his opponents. The NFL legend has outscored his opponents 113-22 in the three games he's played in foreign countries.

There is another person who will have the chance to create history in Germany. In 2018, the Seahawks, with Pete Carroll, beat the Raiders in London, 27-3. He'll have the chance to become the first coach in history to win in Germany if Seattle is victorious again.

Edited by Windy Goodloe