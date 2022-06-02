"Dez tried telling people" - NFL fans react to shocking death of former Cowboys player

Dez Bryant is one of the most popular former Dallas Cowboys players. The wide receiver came into the league in 2010 and was a top target for former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.
During Dez Bryant’s rookie season, he played alongside running back Marion Barber III. Drafted by the Cowboys in 2005, Barber started his career at the bottom of the depth chart, but soon proved himself to be a serious redzone threat and third down back. Barber finished his career with the Chicago Bears.
After the NFL, his struggles with the law increased, leading to the discovery of Barber’s body in his apartment on Wednesday.
In a tweet nearly a year ago, Dez Bryant mentioned that a highlight reel of Barber III's plays was difficult to watch.
“As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner. I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad … we are just a stat and moments to most people.”
Reaction to the news on Twitter was full of sadness, while some wondered if something could have been done.
Heartfelt reactions were everywhere and many shared some of Barber III's highlights.
In 2014, Barber III was detained by police and later given a mental health evaluation. Though he wasn’t arrested, police reportedly found him disoriented and unaware of where he was. In 2018, he was brought up on two charges of criminal mischief after leaving dents in two different cars.
His odd behavior was a real cause for concern for Bryant.
Frisco Police responded to a wellness check for the former NFL star after a reported water leak in the building. Police forced their way into the apartment to find he’d passed away. The cause of death is yet to be determined.
Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant had concerns for Barber III's well being
Dez Bryant’s commentary on the video suggested that football players are viewed more as stats than people. Barber III's struggles with mental health have been well documented, and one can only speculate as to what led to his passing at such an early age.
The fact that Bryant brought up Barber III's struggles last year has made the loss even more poignant for many. While saddened by his passing, people now also wonder if this could have been prevented.
Many other celebrities who’ve struggled with mental illness have been lost over the last decade or so, including Robin Williams and Chris Cornell. Sadly, these are two examples of those who took their own lives. Millions of Americans struggle with psychological illness and though medication has improved, sometimes the side effects can be extremely difficult to live with.
Mental health has been getting more recognition over the past few years. Hopefully, medical science can make better strides in controlling the illness and bring some semblance of peace to those who need it.