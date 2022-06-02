"Dez tried telling people" - NFL fans react to shocking death of former Cowboys player

Dez Bryant is one of the most popular former Dallas Cowboys players. The wide receiver came into the league in 2010 and was a top target for former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

During Dez Bryant’s rookie season, he played alongside running back Marion Barber III. Drafted by the Cowboys in 2005, Barber started his career at the bottom of the depth chart, but soon proved himself to be a serious redzone threat and third down back. Barber finished his career with the Chicago Bears.

After the NFL, his struggles with the law increased, leading to the discovery of Barber’s body in his apartment on Wednesday.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant 🏿 twitter.com/dezbryant/stat… Dez Bryant @DezBryant As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner .... I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad...we are just a stat and moments to most people... twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/… As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner .... I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad...we are just a stat and moments to most people... twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/… Too much to digest, so much too say... This is real life, it can be any of us. We need each other, we need unity… RIP Marion Barber may God rest your soul Too much to digest, so much too say... This is real life, it can be any of us. We need each other, we need unity… RIP Marion Barber may God rest your soul 🙏🏿 twitter.com/dezbryant/stat… https://t.co/cTselDGHc2

In a tweet nearly a year ago, Dez Bryant mentioned that a highlight reel of Barber III's plays was difficult to watch.

“As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner. I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad … we are just a stat and moments to most people.”

Story continues below ad

Reaction to the news on Twitter was full of sadness, while some wondered if something could have been done.

Story continues below ad

Jason - Bison Brewski F @BisonBrewski @nflnba2022 @ThaCaddyDaddy

Just going on social media and telling people he was "down & out real bad" isn't enough.

Where were Barber's family members?

or the NFLPA?

did Bryant go to them looking for a way to get Barber help? @jpafootball Not blaming Bryant but did he try to do anything for Barber?Just going on social media and telling people he was "down & out real bad" isn't enough.Where were Barber's family members?or the NFLPA?did Bryant go to them looking for a way to get Barber help? @nflnba2022 @ThaCaddyDaddy @jpafootball Not blaming Bryant but did he try to do anything for Barber?Just going on social media and telling people he was "down & out real bad" isn't enough.Where were Barber's family members?or the NFLPA?did Bryant go to them looking for a way to get Barber help?

Kelly K-9 @Kelly_K_9 🏻's up for him, his family, & friends. R.I.P. Heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of Marion Barber...I'm not sure I've seen someone run with as much violent aggression as he did. Owned his jersey & a few T-shirts while he played. Very sad to see him gone way too soon.🏻's up for him, his family, & friends. R.I.P. Heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of Marion Barber...I'm not sure I've seen someone run with as much violent aggression as he did. Owned his jersey & a few T-shirts while he played. Very sad to see him gone way too soon. 🙏🏻's up for him, his family, & friends. R.I.P.

Heartfelt reactions were everywhere and many shared some of Barber III's highlights.

Story continues below ad

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes The greatest two-yard run in NFL history.



RIP Marion Barber! 🕊️ The greatest two-yard run in NFL history. RIP Marion Barber! 🕊️ https://t.co/9m5PQVZng8

Sobol @sobolglobal



Tough news. Guy is certainly gone too soon @NFL_Memes broken play scramble. So nuts! I remember that! He had no business ever getting out of his own endzone.Tough news. Guy is certainly gone too soon @NFL_Memes broken play scramble. So nuts! I remember that! He had no business ever getting out of his own endzone. Tough news. Guy is certainly gone too soon

SportsDay Cowboys @dmn_cowboys



(via 3 minutes and 25 seconds of Marion Barber being a PROBLEM(via @nflthrowback 3 minutes and 25 seconds of Marion Barber being a PROBLEM 😤(via @nflthrowback) https://t.co/9lJkelqTwo

Story continues below ad

ESPN @espn



More: Former Cowboys and Bears RB Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, the Cowboys said in a statement on Wednesday.More: es.pn/3aiCPi7 Former Cowboys and Bears RB Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, the Cowboys said in a statement on Wednesday.More: es.pn/3aiCPi7 https://t.co/nJ3oJMBXZo

In 2014, Barber III was detained by police and later given a mental health evaluation. Though he wasn’t arrested, police reportedly found him disoriented and unaware of where he was. In 2018, he was brought up on two charges of criminal mischief after leaving dents in two different cars.

His odd behavior was a real cause for concern for Bryant.

Frisco Police responded to a wellness check for the former NFL star after a reported water leak in the building. Police forced their way into the apartment to find he’d passed away. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Story continues below ad

Marion Barber during his time at the Chicago Bears

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant had concerns for Barber III's well being

Dez Bryant’s commentary on the video suggested that football players are viewed more as stats than people. Barber III's struggles with mental health have been well documented, and one can only speculate as to what led to his passing at such an early age.

The fact that Bryant brought up Barber III's struggles last year has made the loss even more poignant for many. While saddened by his passing, people now also wonder if this could have been prevented.

Story continues below ad

Many other celebrities who’ve struggled with mental illness have been lost over the last decade or so, including Robin Williams and Chris Cornell. Sadly, these are two examples of those who took their own lives. Millions of Americans struggle with psychological illness and though medication has improved, sometimes the side effects can be extremely difficult to live with.

Mental health has been getting more recognition over the past few years. Hopefully, medical science can make better strides in controlling the illness and bring some semblance of peace to those who need it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far