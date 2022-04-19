"He's releasing the ultimate episode the day after Jesus revived" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady joking about retirement in teaser for 'Man in the Arena'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has released a teaser trailer for the latest episode of his documentary Man in the Arena. The documentary centers around the 44-year-old's Super Bowl appearances and the last episode looks at his Super Bowl win in 2020.

In the post, the Buccaneers quarterback joked about retirement, writing:

"Coming next Tuesday, the final episode. (For now at least, sorry if I messed that up with the whole unretiring thing guys 😬)."

One NFL fan posted saying that the quarterback released the trailer on the day Jesus was revived with a video of the quarterback and Rob Gronkowski giggling.

The fan wrote:

"Brady releasing the ultimate episode the day after Jesus revived."

Robert Byrne @Robertbyrne2001 , hopefully there’s more to come @TomBrady I’ll take as many episodes as you put out, hopefully there’s more to come @TomBrady I’ll take as many episodes as you put out 🐐, hopefully there’s more to come

Melba Eckhardt @melba_eckhardt @TomBrady This great man/football player is allowed to change his mind. He is genuinely a great player and never apologize. Love you. @TomBrady This great man/football player is allowed to change his mind. He is genuinely a great player and never apologize. Love you.

Abov3Av3erageM@n @ar3UtH3r3 approves, you're golden.

Now, get that 8th ring. @TomBrady Don't apologize Tom, it's your life and you don't owe us any apologies. As long as yourapproves, you're golden.Now, get that 8th ring. @TomBrady Don't apologize Tom, it's your life and you don't owe us any apologies. As long as your 👪 approves, you're golden.Now, get that 8th ring. https://t.co/8qb7eJtNvQ

Call me Casper @Ghost54Sweeney @TomBrady Looking forward to the final episode. Very glad you changed your mind on retirement!! @TomBrady Looking forward to the final episode. Very glad you changed your mind on retirement!!

Michael C Swithers @GOJIRA87 @TomBrady I'm sure I speak for all Bucs fans when I say. We forgive ya lol @TomBrady I'm sure I speak for all Bucs fans when I say. We forgive ya lol

Nick @NickyO1186 @TomBrady Glad your back goat! Time to beat Rodgers again enroute to your 8th ring! @TomBrady Glad your back goat! Time to beat Rodgers again enroute to your 8th ring!

Reminiscence @Paintedheartss 🏽 🏽 🏽 @TomBrady All good, you can retire and and un-retire all day long, as long as you’re playing @TomBrady All good, you can retire and and un-retire all day long, as long as you’re playing 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Brady hunting for ring number eight

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Returning for an incredible 23rd NFL season, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is chasing his eighth Super Bowl ring. With most of the Buccaneers' 2022 roster returning to the team for another season, Tampa will be one of the favorites for the NFC crown alongside the Packers and reigning Super Bowl champions the L.A. Rams.

Any team that has the 44-year-old on it will be a Super Bowl contender and given the state of the NFC South division, many think it will be a canter for Brady to reach the playoffs.

We know that once he is in the playoffs, anything can happen and you would not bet against the 44-year-old doing it one last time.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar