"One less SB ring than sexual assault allegations" - NFL fans lament Roethlisberger's controversial past upon QB's retirement

Ben Roethlisberger is the latest example of the old saying, "You can't outrun your past." Even more than a decade later, the quarterback's detractors swarmed any and all posts announcing Roethlisberger's recent official retirement to crack jokes, make fun, and otherwise deface the quarterback's retirement day using his past as a weapon.

Most used his past sexual assault allegations as fuel for the fire.

Here is a look at some of what Twitter had to say.

Denver Broncos v Pittsburgh Steelers

This is in reference to Bill Cosby, another famous instance of a celebrity's past coming to haunt him.

A Bengals fan took the time to express their frustration against past allegations against Roethlisberger.

Many couldn't stand watching the quarterback continue on as if nothing had happened, and this fan put the sentiment into four words.

Sticks For Stones @STIKIDIKIJ @AroundTheNFL I guess this will free him up to pursue his other interests… like being a sexual predator. @AroundTheNFL I guess this will free him up to pursue his other interests… like being a sexual predator.

Of course, Sticks for Stones is being whitty in his delivery, but if one were to press him, he would likely admit he was only half-joking.

This Bengals fan saw an easy opportunity to jump into the Twitter mob of comedians making this sarcastic joke.

Even verified people on Twitter were calling out the quarterback over his past.

OLongJohnson @O_Long_Johnson_ @NFL Stay safe out there ladies. He's back on the streets @NFL Stay safe out there ladies. He's back on the streets

This is likely an apparent joke, but it doesn't make much sense under any thought. Playing football didn't keep the quarterback from getting into trouble. If he wanted to get into trouble, he would have during the long offseason or during a bye week.

Criken @criken42 @NFL Ah man, now we only have Deshaun Watson as the historically dominant woman respecter I'm the league @NFL Ah man, now we only have Deshaun Watson as the historically dominant woman respecter I'm the league

Here's another sarcastic joke calling the quarterback a "respecter of woman," sarcastically referring to his likely conventional defense against any allegations.

At this point, many were pointing at the quarterback and unloading the same core joke, but with slightly different wording.

This joke combined several takes from previous Twitter users in the same way the Avengers combined multiple superheroes.

#BlackLivesMatter 🏳️‍🌈 @Galladon_Dendo A reminder at the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger that he so obviously committed sexual assault that there an Eminem lyric about it A reminder at the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger that he so obviously committed sexual assault that there an Eminem lyric about it

Here's a fresh joke about the Steelers' quarterback, looping in rapper Eminem, who will be performing at this year's Super Bowl.

Tim Chodzin @timchodz



Guy was banned from numerous Oxford bars and then had a bad reputation at Pittsburgh ones too, but he'll get glowing tributes all day today. SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: After 18 seasons and two Super Bowls, Ben Roethlisberger announced he is retiring from football. Breaking: After 18 seasons and two Super Bowls, Ben Roethlisberger announced he is retiring from football. https://t.co/gIGa3rmjOu Ben Roethlisberger is yet more proof that if you're good at football, you can get away with sexual assault.Guy was banned from numerous Oxford bars and then had a bad reputation at Pittsburgh ones too, but he'll get glowing tributes all day today. twitter.com/SportsCenter/s… Ben Roethlisberger is yet more proof that if you're good at football, you can get away with sexual assault.Guy was banned from numerous Oxford bars and then had a bad reputation at Pittsburgh ones too, but he'll get glowing tributes all day today. twitter.com/SportsCenter/s…

This guy wasn't even about to try to think of a whitty comment. He simply wrote what he thought in plain and simple english.

julian chwang @ChwangJulian Diana Moskovitz @DianaMoskovitz



defector.com/what-ill-remem… This is probably Ben Roethlisberger's last NFL game. A lot has been written about his legacy as a QB. I wrote about the 2009 sexual assault lawsuit and the 2010 sexual assault investigation -- and how those also are an important part of his legacy. This is probably Ben Roethlisberger's last NFL game. A lot has been written about his legacy as a QB. I wrote about the 2009 sexual assault lawsuit and the 2010 sexual assault investigation -- and how those also are an important part of his legacy. defector.com/what-ill-remem… I always remember Ben Roethlisberger finding himself under investigation for a sexual assault while being under investigation for a previous sexual assault. It’s almost comically preposterous. twitter.com/dianamoskovitz… I always remember Ben Roethlisberger finding himself under investigation for a sexual assault while being under investigation for a previous sexual assault. It’s almost comically preposterous. twitter.com/dianamoskovitz…

Here is someone who proves that first impressions are everlasting, considering 13 years later this is all this person sees the quarterback as.

a mass of scars, a skeleton’s robe @mirrorreaper ben roethlisberger retires with one less super bowl ring than sexual assault allegations ben roethlisberger retires with one less super bowl ring than sexual assault allegations

Lastly, here is a tweet that combines wit with stats and facts to draw up a complete tweet. This is what the designers of Twitter had hoped each post would bring: all of the substance and none of the filler.

Despite his past, is Ben Roethlisberger a likely Hall of Fame Candidate?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Although Roethlisberger has a racy past filled with sexual assault allegations, there is a segment of the NFL public that has the quarterback a lock for the Hall of Fame.

Statistically speaking, Roethlisberger has the numbers to get into Canton, Ohio as he has two Super Bowl rings and has the fifth-most wins for a quarterback all-time.

He is also fifth on the all-time passing yards list with 64,088.

Roethlisberger is also the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for the most 500-yard passing games with a total of four.

Also Read Article Continues below

Only time will tell if the two-time Super Bowl champion will reach the Hall of Fame.

Edited by LeRon Haire