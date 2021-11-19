NFL fans troll Atlanta Falcons following news of a 3-hour, 28-minute lunar eclipse after the Patriots game 

In Super Bowl LI (51), the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead versus the New England Patriots. It will be remembered as one of the most disastrous losses in Super Bowl history.

The Falcons will forever be ridiculed and known for it. Now, it seems like even the universe is now trying to get in on the joke.

After the Patriots and Falcons square off on Thursday Night Football, the longest-lasting partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years will take place. It is expected to last three hours and 28 minutes, an uncanny and amusing fact.

Ryan Morse @RyanMorseWx The partial lunar eclipse tonight lasts 3 hours and 28 minutes. And, of course the Falcons play the Patriots The partial lunar eclipse tonight lasts 3 hours and 28 minutes. And, of course the Falcons play the Patriots https://t.co/ZSYqB8JeFF

Lunar Eclipse NFL 2021 Has Fans Trolling

According to NASA, there will be a partial lunar eclipse following the Thursday Night Football contest at exactly 2 a.m. on the East Coast. The eclipse is projected to last for three hours and 28 minutes.

Since Super Bowl LI, the Falcons have been inundated with 28-3 jokes. Just last week, the Falcons faced numerous Super Bowl LI references after falling behind 28-3 in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Every year on March 28, it is probably in the best interest of Falcons fans to steer clear of all social media.

Jeff Howe @jeffphowe After the Patriots-Falcons game tonight, there will be a 3-hour, 28-minute partial lunar eclipse, according to NASA. It’ll be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 581 years. That one also lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes. After the Patriots-Falcons game tonight, there will be a 3-hour, 28-minute partial lunar eclipse, according to NASA. It’ll be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 581 years. That one also lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes. https://t.co/1Dal9rFhbO

With Thursday night's partial lunar eclipse, the universe is just going in on Atlanta when it is down. For those who live in the New England area who stayed up and watched it, it was an amazing sight.

The Patriots defeated the Falcons 25-0 in the Super Bowl rematch.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots Highlights

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Nelson Agholor for the game's lone offensive touchdown. Two-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker Kyle Van Noy and the Patriots defense finished off the job.

Van Noy had two sacks and put the finishing touch on his standout defensive performance with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown off Falcons backup quarterback Josh Rosen. The Patriots shut out the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 on Thursday night for the Patriots' fifth consecutive win and their fifth win on the road.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Patriots come out on top of the Falcons. They now have won five in a row. Patriots come out on top of the Falcons. They now have won five in a row. https://t.co/tUCTQmea3o

The Atlanta Falcons, now 4-6, were shut out for the first time since a 38-0 defeat to the Carolina Panthers in 2015. The last time a team shut out the Falcons at home was Oct. 9, 1988.

Falcons All-Pro quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked four times and intercepted twice after posting the lowest passer rating of his career (21.4) in a 43-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

