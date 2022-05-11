"Clearly you don’t understand the industry" - NFL fans troll Mike Florio for taking a dig at Tom Brady's new broadcasting gig with FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is already preparing for life after football. According to several reports, the 44-year-old already has a job lined up once he retires.

According to many sources, the seven-time Super Bowl champ will become the lead analyst for FOX in a deal worth a reported $375 million over 10 years. That is great money if you can get it. However, not everyone is happy with the thought of Brady in the booth, with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio taking to Twitter to take a dig at the 44-year-old's next career.

He wrote:

"That's a whole lot of money to pay a guy with zero guarantee that he'll be any better in the booth than his idol Joe Montana was."

NFL fans then took Florio to task over the news, with one fan saying that people will always tune in because it's Tom Brady.

"Clearly you don’t understand the Industry. People will always tune in just because it’s Tom Brady broadcasting."

One fan replied and said that the 44-year-old has been better than Montana his entire life.

A fan named Pat commented and said that people will tune in to watch Brady in the booth as he will be entertaining.

A fan named Andy said that most people preferred the Manningcast compared to traditional commentary.

Another fan posted and said that, if Florio had been paying attention to the quarterback's social media, he would have known he would be a hit.

A fan named John said that we will be watching given how charismatic the quarterback has been since leaving New England.

A fan named David replied to the doubt from Florio and said that Brady has failed a lot in life so far with a huge hint of sarcasm.

Another fan told Florio to stop being jealous.

An NFL fan named Drew told Florio to try being positive about the move.

A fan named Rory said that the quarterback is the greatest of all time though, hinting that he will be good no matter what.

Tom Brady: A winner on and off the field

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 44-year-old has done everything on the field. He has broken numerous records, won MVPs and has won seven Super Bowls. With the news of his potential move into the media, the quarterback is winning again.

The money which is being reported that he will make is eye-watering, averaging out to around $37 million a year would put him in the middle of the pack, if it were an NFL player contract.

The level of knowledge that the 44-year-old will bring to audiences will be similar, if not better than former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who has been a sensational hit for CBS.

Whether he makes the transition to the booth after this season or in three years, FOX has acquired, perhaps, the biggest name to ever go into the media industry, player-wise.

While there are some detractors of the move, no one can argue that the legendary quarterback will succeed in whatever he does in his life after football.

Edited by Windy Goodloe