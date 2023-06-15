Former Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship is back on an NFL roster. After working out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week in a minicamp tryout, the team has signed him.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported the news on Thursday, June 16. The details and length of the contract are unknown, but one can assume it is a cheap one-year deal.

Earlier this week, Blankenship shook hands with quarterback Baker Mayfield. in a hilarious exchange. Mayfield stated that he still doesn't like Blankenship, whose Georgia Bulldogs defeated Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners in a 54-48 overtime matchup in 2017.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet FA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is in Tampa Bay this week on a minicamp tryout with the #Bucs , source said. After having surgery in January to repair a torn muscle in his leg, he’s finally healthy for the first time in over a year. TB is one of several teams interested. FA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is in Tampa Bay this week on a minicamp tryout with the #Bucs, source said. After having surgery in January to repair a torn muscle in his leg, he’s finally healthy for the first time in over a year. TB is one of several teams interested. The #Bucs are, in fact, signing Rodrigo Blankenship, source said. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… The #Bucs are, in fact, signing Rodrigo Blankenship, source said. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

Here is the video below of the exchange between the two earlier in the week.

Following the news of Blankenship signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans pointed to the clip of Baker saying he doesn't like Blankenship from earlier this week. Some thought that Baker needs to humble himself while others knew it was a competitive joke. Nevertheless, fans reacted in their own ways.

Here's how fans reacted:

Travis J Davidson @TravisSkol @kyle_burger Some people don’t recognize that it’s a joke. They forget how close he is with Nick Chubb, who had a lot more to do with that loss. @kyle_burger Some people don’t recognize that it’s a joke. They forget how close he is with Nick Chubb, who had a lot more to do with that loss.

amb_303 @AmB3o3 @kyle_burger Hahah he will when he’s the reason he gets the Bucs points when baker stalls a drive @kyle_burger Hahah he will when he’s the reason he gets the Bucs points when baker stalls a drive

dawgsdawgsdawgs @BurnyFrancis @kyle_burger i know baker’s just giving his teammate a hard time but hot-rod is such a little nerd this comes off so awkward and serious @kyle_burger i know baker’s just giving his teammate a hard time but hot-rod is such a little nerd this comes off so awkward and serious 😂😂

Herbert Von Solti @SoltiVon @kyle_burger The Browns had fun with it.....made Bake room in his first Browns camp with Nick Chubb..... who had rushed for 145 yards and 2 TDS in that same game. Blake's used to it by now! @kyle_burger The Browns had fun with it.....made Bake room in his first Browns camp with Nick Chubb..... who had rushed for 145 yards and 2 TDS in that same game. Blake's used to it by now! 😑

What happened to Rodrigo Blankenship?

Rodrigo Blankenship during Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts

Rodrigo Blankenship began his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts as he was an undrafted free agent. After two seasons with the Colts, they released him on September 13, 2022, playing just one game for the Colts that season. He converted 2-for-3 field goals but kicked two kickoffs out of bounds and missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in overtime as the game ended in a 20–20 tie.

He was signed to the Cardinals roster on October 22 and played two games for the team before being waived with an undisclosed injury settlement.

Blankenship will have a chance to compete for the starting kicker job in Tampa Bay. The only other kicker on the active roster currently is fifth-year kicker, Chase McLaughlin.

McLaughlin took over for the Colts last season when they released Blankenship. He was signed by the Buccaneers on March 30, 2022.

Who do you think will be the kicker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023?

