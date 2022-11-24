Brandon Staley is currently in his second season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and is known as one of the best young head coaches in the league.

However, fans might shift their opinion of him based on his favorite Thanksgiving Day food. When asked by ESPN NFL reporter Lindsey Thiry on what his favorite Thanksgiving dish is, the Chargers head coach gave a shocking answer.

He admitted that he's not a big fan of Turkey and that his favorite dish is breaded cauliflower and green bean casserole. Many NFL fans were taken aback by his response and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the head coach's dish of choice.

Some fans went as far as to say that his favorite Thanksgiving dish is a fireable offense:

Despite his questionable love of breaded cauliflower and green bean casserole, Staley could be in the hot seat this season.

Brandon Staley's seat and favorite Thanksgiving dish are equally hot

Brandon Staley was hired as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach on Jan. 17, 2021. He spent the 2021-2022 season as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator. The Chargers went 9 - 8 in the 2021- 2022 season in his first season as head coach.

That season, the Chargers lost three of their last four games, including two in overtime. A bright spot was quarterback Justin Herbert, who won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Currently, Staley and the Chargers sit with a 5 - 5 record and second place in the AFC West.

There were lofty expectations for the team, but there are rumors that Staley could be out of a job at the end of the season.

One reason is that the defense presently sits near the bottom of the in points allowed per game. They've allowed 25.8 points per game so far this season. Given Staley's defensive background, fans are calling for his job. One rumor that's being circulated is that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has been linked to the position.

We'll see if the Chargers can turn it around as the Chargers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. More importantly, can Brandon Staley save his job by making the playoffs?

