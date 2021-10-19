NFL Fantasy Football: 3 players whose stock took a hit after Week 6

As the NFL season proceeds, many players' stocks tend to drop in fantasy football. That's either because these players are overvalued or suffer long-term injuries.

The 2021 fantasy football season has had many players' stocks shoot up, but has seen just as many take nose dives. Some players were pushed into larger roles before they were ready and couldn't keep their value long-term. Others are in a slump or were subjected to unwarranted expectations from the beginning.

Here are five players who are seeing their fantasy football stocks drop after Week 6.

Three NFL players with a dropping stock in fantasy football after Week 6

#1 - WR Josh Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs

PFF @PFF Josh Gordon is back 👀

Josh Gordon is back 👀

https://t.co/5HLAR573Ss

Josh Gordon has only been reactivated to the NFL for two weeks but has seen a huge increase in the number of fantasy football teams who rostered him. Many people anticipated Gordon to be a steal in fantasy football with the Chiefs, but he played just eight snaps. Even if he gets 20 snaps, Gordon will never be a good addition to your lineup unless there is an injury or two.

#2 - QB Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold started off hot with a 3-0 record and had over 300 passing yards in two of those games. He averaged about 21.5 fantasy football points through his first four games, but has hurt fantasy football lineups over the past few weeks. Darnold has less than 210 passing yards in each of his last two games apart from four interceptions in that span. His schedule is a little soft over the next two weeks, but his stock will continue to plummet as the year goes on without CMC in the backfield.

#3 - WR James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

Also Read

Mike Nicastro @MikedUpSports1 Ray Ray McCloud out-snapping James Washington 52-8 is bonkers. I know McCloud brings a different type of element to the field, but that’s just overthinking. What did James Washington do to someone? #Steelers Ray Ray McCloud out-snapping James Washington 52-8 is bonkers. I know McCloud brings a different type of element to the field, but that’s just overthinking. What did James Washington do to someone? #Steelers

James Washington became a highly sought-out player in fantasy football once JuJu Smith-Schuster's season was over. Washington is talented but was stuck on the depth chart and could not blossom. He had just one target on eight snaps against the Seattle Seahawks, while Ray-Ray McCloud played 52 snaps and two targets. Washington had a 13 percent increase in the number of rosters he was on and a 9 percent increase as a starter in fantasy football. Those numbers will fall in Week 7.

Edited by Piyush Bisht