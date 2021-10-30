NFL Fantasy Football: 3 RBs to target for Week 8 with Miles Sanders out

Miles Sanders hasn't been used very heavily by the Philadelphia Eagles, and it reflects his fantasy football value. He's only had ten or more carries in three games this season and has double-digit fantasy football scores in just two. If you've been stashing Miles Sanders on your bench or using him as a FLEX in hopes he churns out a great performance, you can stop holding your breath for Week 8.

An ankle injury has kept Miles Sanders out of practice all week and placed him on IR on Friday. The team was waiting to see just how severe the injury was and if they could have him return in two weeks, but that wouldn't be the case. Fear not, as here are three running backs to target in fantasy football to bolster your lineup.

#1 - Kenneth Gainwell - Philadelphia Eagles

Hope you added Kenneth Gainwell when you had the chance. He's a full-on high-end RB2 moving forward IMO.

In deep leagues, rookie Kenneth Gainwell could offer some support to your fantasy football lineup. He's stepped up as a receiving threat, where his real value lies. Boston Scott and Jordan Howard will likely take most of the carries on the ground, but Gainwell could be a decent boom-or-bust option at FLEX if you have limited options. He could give you at least ten fantasy football points in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.

#2 - Khalil Herbert - Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert is likely available to scoop up since David Montgomery was expected to come off IR this week, but plans have changed. Montgomery will remain on IR this week, allowing the rookie to build off his amazing outing last week: 18 carries, 100 yards, five catches and 33 yards. He will face a stout San Francisco 49ers defense that is solid in shutting down running backs. The Bears will likely lean on Herbert again with the passing game in a rut. He may not have 100 rushing yards again, but he should warrant over 13 fantasy football points.

#3 - Samaje Perine - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon is still the starter in the backfield, but Samaje Perine is starting to see more snaps. He had 11 carries in each of his last two games, while also scoring more than 10 points in fantasy football. He had 83 total yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers and 75 total yards and a touchdown last week against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals face the New York Jets this week and Perine could get close to double-digit carries again, but will be boom-or-bust. Still, it's worth the risk in Week 8.

