NFL Fantasy Football: Could Najee Harris finish as the top fantasy RB with Derrick Henry out?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could likely miss the rest of the regular season due to a foot injury, which opens up his spot as the top fantasy football running back. Henry has racked up 193.3 fantasy football points in eight games from 219 carries, 937 yards, 10 touchdowns, 18 catches and 154 receiving yards.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage.

Now that he's sidelined, a new running back can take over as the top-ranked runner in fantasy football. Who could it be, though?

Derrick Henry has more than 40 fantasy points than the second-most points (Austin Ekeler - 151.2 points). Jonathan Taylor is currently ranked as the second-best running back in standard leagues and has the second-most rushing yards with 649. One rookie running back is playing better each week and could make a push to finish 2021 atop the fantasy rankings. He also happens to be the reigning rookie of the month... Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

DAZN Canada @DAZN_CA



🖥 - Mac Jones

🚜 - Najee Harris

🐯 - Ja'marr Chase These rookies are making their mark on offensive side of the ball #NFL 🖥 - Mac Jones🚜 - Najee Harris🐯 - Ja'marr Chase These rookies are making their mark on offensive side of the ball #NFL 🖥 - Mac Jones 🚜 - Najee Harris 🐯 - Ja'marr Chase https://t.co/EXjnwYjIOr

Najee Harris is currently ranked as the ninth-best fantasy football running back in standard leagues. In seven games, he has 479 rushing yards, three touchdowns, 37 catches, 273 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions.

Harris started off slow behind Pittsburgh's shaky offensive line by not reaching 100 total yards in a game until Week 3. Since then, he has had four games with over 100 yards. Harris has racked up over 20 fantasy football points in each of his last five games and is walking into a favorable matchup this week against the Chicago Bears in primetime.

Fantasy football sites have projected Najee Harris to score no fewer than 17 fantasy points per game for the remainder of the season. He has already outscored his projections in every game except for Week 1. The rookie from Alabama was the first running back drafted and seems to be playing up to his potential for the Steelers. He entered the season projected to finish sixth with 288.3 fantasy points. Harris is already up to 142.2 and it's not even mid-season yet. At his current rate, Najee Harris could finish with around 350 fantasy football points and has a legitimate chance to be the top running back.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Steelers RB Najee Harris named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month.



October stats: 4 TDs, 356 yards rushing, 124 yards receiving, 120 average scrimmage yards/game Steelers RB Najee Harris named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. October stats: 4 TDs, 356 yards rushing, 124 yards receiving, 120 average scrimmage yards/game

It'll still be a close race with Jonathan Taylor, Aaron Jones and D'Andre Swift. All of these running backs are featured players on their respected offenses due to inconsistent quarterback play.

Aaron Jones should see an increase in his role with Aaron Rodgers out with COVID and Jordan Love starting at quarterback.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Out of all these offenses, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the greatest chance of having a decrease at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger had a decline late last season and he could easily have the same happen in 2021. When that happens, Najee Harris will see an increase in carries and targets. If you had to place a bet on Najee Harris to finish #1 in fantasy football among running backs, he would have great odds.

Edited by Piyush Bisht