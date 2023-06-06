We are less than 100 days from the beginning of the 2023 NFL season, which means we're even less time away from millions across the world completing their NFL Fantasy drafts.

The vast majority of players drafted Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor with the 1st pick in 2022, only for him to disappoint and struggle with injuries throughout the season.

If you're picking 1st overall, you want to make sure your pick is perfect, as you'll likely miss out on another superstar depending on the size of your league.

For clarity, all fantasy stats referred to in this piece will be 1pt PPR.

NFL Fantasy Football potential 1st overall picks 2023

#5 - Travis Kelce

Perhaps a longshot, but taking Travis Kelce with the 1st overall selection in your fantasy league means you can forget about the tight end position for the rest of the season.

Kelce has a telepathic relationship with QB Patrick Mahomes, and he had 316.3 fantasy points in 2022. This is over 100 points better than any other tight end, so you should seriously consider drafting the Chiefs' tight end.

#4 - Cooper Kupp

Had Cooper Kupp not fallen foul to injury in 2022, he could have topped his 2021 campaign, where he amassed 367.3 fantasy points, catching 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

Kupp had an instant rapport with QB Matt Stafford, but both suffered various injuries in 2022. If Kupp and Stafford can return to their best in 2023, there's reason to draft him 1st overall.

#3 - Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been a fantasy superstar for a couple of seasons now, and will likely keep the streak up in 2023.

Ekeler is a prototypical dual-threat back, as he had 372.7 fantasy points in 2022, the most amongst all RBs. He had 915 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 722 receiving yards and a further five scores.

Despite requesting a trade during the offseason, Ekeler looks to be sticking around to once again team up with Justin Hebert and the electrifying Chargers offense.

The San Francisco 49ers made a splash during the 2022 season after trading for Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in football but after struggling with injuries in recent years, was back to his best in 2022. McCaffrey had 351 fantasy points, and only became a more viable asset after moving to the 49ers.

Expect him to be right near the top of most draft boards when drafts roll around.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson might just be the safest bet if you're selecting 1st overall in your fantasy league.

Jefferson has been arguably the best wideout in football ever since being drafted back in 2020, and was the best fantasy WR last season after amassing 367.3 points.

The 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year led the entire league in yards and receptions as he continued to develop his rapport with QB Kirk Cousins.

At just 23-years-old Jefferson has plenty left in the tank, and his 2023 fantasy owners may just become league winners.

