NFL Fantasy Football  Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 10 - Best and worst matchups to watch for

Fantasy football has a range of levels to play on, from single-day tournament lineups and weekly lineups with FanDuel and DraftKings to standard, PPR and deep IDF leagues.

Whether you're a beginner or someone who's not too invested in fantasy football, the daily and weekly tournaments with FanDuel suit you well. Deep IDF leagues have complex lineups with offensive and defensive positions on the roster for diehard, seasoned players.

As injuries continue to pile up in the NFL and certain players face negative or positive matchups, it's not always wise to play top-ranked players every week.

Based on their matchups, here's a look at which players should start and who should sit for Week 10 in fantasy football.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Fantasy Football Week 10

Start 'Em

#1 - QB Carson Wentz - Indianapolis Colts

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Thursday was Carson Wentz's 6th game of the season with multiple passing TDs & no interceptions.



That is the most he's had in any season of his career. Thursday was Carson Wentz's 6th game of the season with multiple passing TDs & no interceptions.That is the most he's had in any season of his career. https://t.co/fZctkHx6Qh

Carson Wentz looked like a dud at the start of the season, but he's been a consistent fantasy football quarterback since Week 4. He has at least two touchdowns in his last six games, with three in his last two. He also has only three picks so far this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Buffalo Bills last week, but it was more of a fluke.

#2 - TE Pat Freiermuth - Pittsburgh Steelers

PFF PIT Steelers @PFF_Steelers TD 1️⃣: Najee Harris

TD 2️⃣: Pat Freiermuth



This rookie class 🔥

TD 1️⃣: Najee HarrisTD 2️⃣: Pat FreiermuthThis rookie class 🔥https://t.co/ZTstBiFRcr

The reincarnation of Heath Miller scored twice on Monday night and is now a top streaming option for Week 10. Pat Freiermuth is currently viewed as a low-end TE1, but Chase Claypool might miss Week 10 and Freiermuth could take advantage of it. The Detroit Lions are 14th against the pass, but Freiermuth is a massive mismatch.

#3 - RB Devonta Freeman - Baltimore Ravens

Justin Wright @Justin_14P Devonta Freeman should be your top waiver add this week if you need RB



I like Eno but Freeman is tiers above him right now Devonta Freeman should be your top waiver add this week if you need RB I like Eno but Freeman is tiers above him right now

Few would have guessed that Devonta Freeman would be a solid starting running back for the Baltimore Ravens this season. He has over 10 points in fantasy football in the last three games and has a touchdown in each game. Le'Veon Bell is a streaming option as well, but Freeman is the featured back for the Ravens. He is a high-end RB3 this week against the Miami Dolphins.

Sit 'Em

#1 - QB Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Jeff Risdon @JeffRisdon Detroit’s Jared Goff is in a category by himself at the bottom of QB efficiency through Week 9 lionswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/09/det… Detroit’s Jared Goff is in a category by himself at the bottom of QB efficiency through Week 9 lionswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/09/det…

Head coach Dan Campbell gave Jared Goff the nod to continue being the starting quarterback, but that doesn't mean he is going to play well in Week 10. He has averaged 5.8 fantasy football points in his last four games, throwing one touchdown and four picks. Goff is facing the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, who allowed 16 fantasy football points to Justin Fields in Week 9. However, the Lions offense is a lesser team.

#2 - RB Jeremy McNichols - Tennessee Titans

TURRON DAVENPORT @TDavenport_NFL Jeremy McNichols says he's willing to do whatever to takes to help the #Titans . If it means carrying the workload, he's fine with that. Jeremy McNichols says he's willing to do whatever to takes to help the #Titans. If it means carrying the workload, he's fine with that. https://t.co/R4Z8hP7DWX

Jeremy McNichols was expected to have a great fantasy football outing without Derrick Henry, but that's not happening. Adrian Peterson's arrival at the Titans will only continue to diminish McNichols' possible potential. He had 35 total yards in Week 9, racking up just 6.5 fantasy points.

#3 - TE Adam Trautman - New Orleans Saints

Larry Holder @LarryHolder Time to jump aboard the Saints lack of WR separation train!



Kenny Stills had the least separation of any WR/TE in the league in Week 9 at 0.9 yards (via NFL Next Gen).



Adam Trautman was third worst at 1.1. Marquez Callaway was tied for sixth worst at 1.7. Time to jump aboard the Saints lack of WR separation train!Kenny Stills had the least separation of any WR/TE in the league in Week 9 at 0.9 yards (via NFL Next Gen).Adam Trautman was third worst at 1.1. Marquez Callaway was tied for sixth worst at 1.7.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Adam Trautman is seeing a ton of targets with limited offensive options, but there is little to show for it. He has 16 targets over the last three games, but has just nine catches for 87 yards in that span. Despite playing more than 80 percent of offensive snaps for the Saints recently, Trautman has not posted more than 9 fantasy football points this season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht