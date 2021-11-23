NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 12: Best and worst matchups to watch for

It's Week 12 in the NFL and that means we are treated to a whole slate of games on Thanksgiving Thursday this week, so don't wait to set up your fantasy football lineups. With more than just the usual single game on Thursday, your timeline to tweak the roster is shortened.

Week 12's Thursday games aren't really popular matchups, as we have Andy Dalton facing the winless Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys playing the Las Vegas Raiders without most of their star offensive weapons, and Trevor Siemian facing the Buffalo Bills.

The good news is that the rest of Week 12 has several interesting matchups and mismatches for fantasy football. There are two AFC North rivalry games, an under-the-radar match between Carson Wentz and Tom Brady, and two great Sunday evening games that could both be high-scoring.

There are some clear choices for who to start/sit this week in fantasy football, but there are also some matchups that fall off the radar and could affect your lineup.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Start 'Em

WR Marquise Goodwin - vs Detroit Lions

Part of this favorable matchup comes from simply playing against the Detroit Lions. The other part is that Andy Dalton built quite a connection with Marquise Goodwin in Week 11 and the Chicago Bears could be without Allen Robinson. Goodwin is coming off his best game of the season by far. Many see him as a boom-or-bust option against the Lions, but he's got a good shot at being a boom player. If he can post 20 fantasy football points against Baltimore, he should be able to do the same in Week 12.

QB Carson Wentz - vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Indianapolis Colts won last week due to Jonathan Taylor's five touchdowns. Carson Wentz only threw 20 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. He should be viewed as a high-end fantasy football QB2 and fringe QB1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Tampa Bay's secondary is getting healthier, but Wentz has thrown just three picks all season. He's not posting great numbers but he's consistent, which is almost as dangerous.

Sit 'Em

QB Derek Carr - vs Dallas Cowboys

Derek Carr was clearly frustrated with himself after two turnovers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. He's thrown an interception in four straight games and has to face the Dallas Cowboys in a short week. The loss of Henry Ruggs has had a bigger impact than we expected for Las Vegas, and Carr should not be looked to bounce back with so many things working against him this week. He's a desperate QB2 in fantasy football.

RB AJ Dillon - vs LA Rams

In his first start, AJ Dillon totaled 97 yards in a losing effort against the Minnesota Vikings. Dillon has been on the verge of a huge breakout all season and has started to piece together consecutive good performances in fantasy football. However, Aaron Rodgers might be either playing with severe pain or not playing at all in Week 12, which would force Dillon to face the LA Rams without much help. This should end his streak of games with at least 80 total yards. Quadzilla will have a mellow, average game in fantasy football.

