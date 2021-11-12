NFL Fantasy Football Week 10: Is Odell Beckham Jr. worth starting?

Odell Beckham Jr. was a free agent for the first time in his career, but it was short-lived. After news broke that he was planning on deciding where he would sign after Sunday's games, it was announced that Odell Beckham Jr. would be joining the LA Rams just a few hours later. It is on a one-year deal and is the Rams' second major roster move of the month, the first being the trade for Von Miller right before the deadline. Odell Beckham Jr. joins a wide receiver group containing Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Part of the reason OBJ went to the Rams was quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford is currently the second-best fantasy football quarterback, having thrown 23 touchdowns and just six picks through nine games. He's on track to have his best season ever and having Kupp, Woods and Jefferson really helps.

The Rams also sealed the deal on getting OBJ by emphasizing he would see single coverage from defenses while on the field with Kupp and Woods, something he did not have with the Cleveland Browns. However, the Rams just lost wide receiver DeSean Jackson over the fact that he was not being used enough on the offense. Could Odell Beckham Jr. fall victim to that as well? Is he worth starting in fantasy football?

Risks involved in starting Odell Beckham Jr. in Week 10 fantasy football

Odell Beckham Jr. has been miserable in fantasy football so far. He missed the first two games of the season and has just 17 catches for 232 yards in six games. His struggles this season have stemmed from nagging injuries and inconsistent quarterback play from Case Keenum and Baker Mayfield. He's also seen heavy coverage from defenses, especially when Jarvis Landry was out.

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't finished as a top-20 fantasy football wide receiver since 2018, his last season with the New York Giants. He finished 30th in his first season with the Browns with 74 catches, 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Having a quarterback like Matthew Stafford could help put some life back into Odell Beckham Jr.'s career. Stafford has more experience, field awareness and arguably more talent than Baker Mayfield. There is a reason why he is the second-best fantasy football quarterback and ranked 23rd.

The Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in primetime this week and Odell Beckham Jr. will likely suit up for the big game. Head coach Sean McVay hasn't quite confirmed his availability for Monday, but OBJ must be itching to get back on the field. If he has a great practice on Friday and Saturday, it's worth looking into implementing him into your fantasy football lineup.

Odell Beckham won't be streaming as a WR1 option in fantasy football behind Woods and Kupp, but he could still have upside as a last-minute FLEX. It's risky to start him in Week 10, as he will only have two or three practices before Monday's game. It should not be a surprise if he has just a few targets on Monday.

Odell Beckham Jr. does have upside for the remainder of the season, though. He will likely shift in and out with Van Jefferson as the third receiver, but he can also give Woods and Kupp some rest in games, keeping the star players fresh in close matches.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a big-play talent who can help the Rams offense, but he's too risky to start in fantasy football in Week 10 unless you are desperate. Keep him on your roster if you have him, though.

