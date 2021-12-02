NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: Is Adrian Peterson worth picking up?

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was waived by the Tennessee Titans after a short stint. He bagged only 19 total fantasy football points and 82 yards on 27 attempts, but has found a new home this week with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters they have signed RB Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters they have signed RB Adrian Peterson to their practice squad.

Earlier in his NFL career, Peterson was always a top-ten fantasy football player, outside of 2014. Since 2016, he has only been ranked in the top-20 in just one season.

He did end up being a top-40 fantasy football running back last year in a limited role with the Detroit Lions. Does the All-Pro running back hold any value in fantasy football this week after joining the banged-up Seattle Seahawks?

Adrian Peterson's Week 13 fantasy football value

For starters, Adrian Peterson was signed to the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, and is not yet on the active roster. AP is still AP, though, and it's difficult to keep him in the practice squad. He should be activated either right before Sunday or be put on the active roster for Week 14.

The 36-year-old running back does hold some fantasy football value for the Seahawks. Chris Carson's season is finished even though he's been on IR for several weeks already.

Seattle have been running with Alex Collins, Travis Homer, Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas at running back, but none of them are exciting options. To put it into context, quarterback Russell Wilson led the team in rushing on Monday with just 16 yards. Alex Collins led the backfield with 14 yards on seven carries, averaging only two yards per carry.

Adrian Peterson is averaging 3.04 yards per carry through three games, but hasn't been used much either. The Seattle Seahawks are basically done for the season, with a 3-8 record after losing on Monday.

The team is in shambles, and there is virtually no run game for the offense to build some balance and momentum on. The offensive line hasn't been great either, but establishing at least a decent run game would help greatly.

Kevin Cooney @KevinCooney If you have Adrian Peterson in your fantasy lineup today... dude, it’s not 2013 If you have Adrian Peterson in your fantasy lineup today... dude, it’s not 2013

For Week 13 in fantasy football, Adrian Peterson won't have any value unless he is activated by Friday. Even then, he will likely only see a handful of carries.

The Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers this week, which would not be a great matchup to debut AP. The following week is against the Houston Texans, a good fantasy football matchup to have Adrian Peterson play a big role in.

Don't expect Adrian Peterson to carry your fantasy football roster through the playoffs in any aspect, though. He is beyond that at this point. His best value comes from deep leagues, where he is a good stash for the bench in case he catches fire with Seattle, and you are desperate in the fantasy football playoffs.

