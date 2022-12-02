Create

NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: Wide receiver rankings

By Adam Hulse
Modified Dec 02, 2022 08:30 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Wide receivers are the deepest of all the Fantasy Football positions during each NFL season. This is because every NFL team uses multiple wide receivers in their offensive schemes, including more than most other positions. This opens the door for many wide receivers to become solid contributors in Fantasy Football.

The depth of the position and long list of available options each week makes it extremely important for fantasy managers to have a solid strategy when deciding which wide receivers they will plug into their lineups each week. One way to do so is by analyzing their direct weekly matchups and recent individual performances.

youtube-cover

Two teams are on a bye week in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. This means all wide receivers from the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will be unavailable this week for Fantasy Football. This eliminates several top options, including DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, and DJ Moore.

The following rankings could potentially help managers optimize their lineup in Fantasy Football this week.

NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Here are the top 50 projected wide receivers for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season:

  1. Justin Jefferson, Vikings vs. Jets
  2. Davante Adams, Raiders vs. Chargers
  3. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins vs. 49ers
  4. Stefon Diggs, Bills vs. Patriots
  5. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys vs. Colts
  6. AJ Brown, Eagles vs. Titans
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions vs. Jaguars
  8. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals vs. Chiefs
  9. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins vs. 49ers
  10. Christian Kirk, Jaguars vs. Lions
  11. Tee Higgins, Bengals vs. Chiefs
  12. Amari Cooper, Browns vs. Texans
  13. Mike Evans, Buccaneers vs. Saints
  14. Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Raiders
  15. Garrett Wilson, Jets vs. Vikings
  16. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers vs. Saints
  17. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers vs. Dolphins
  18. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks vs. Rams
  19. Chris Olave, Saints vs. Buccaneers
  20. Deebo Samuel, 49ers vs. Dolphins
  21. DeVonta Smith, Eagles vs. Titans
  22. Zay Jones, Jaguars vs. Lions
  23. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs vs. Bengals
  24. Terry McLaurin, Commanders vs. Giants
  25. DK Metcalf, Seahawks vs. Rams
  26. George Pickens, Steelers vs. Falcons
  27. Gabe Davis, Bills vs. Patriots
  28. Christian Watson, Packers vs. Bears
  29. Michael Pittman, Colts vs. Cowboys
  30. Josh Palmer, Chargers vs. Raiders
  31. Allen Lazard, Packers vs. Bears
  32. Courtland Sutton, Broncos vs. Ravens
  33. Diontae Johnson, Steelers vs. Falcons
  34. Drake London, Falcons vs. Steelers
  35. Jakobi Meyers, Patriots vs. Bills
  36. Tyler Boyd, Bengals vs. Chiefs
  37. Brandin Cooks, Texans vs. Browns
  38. Mack Hollins, Raiders vs. Chargers
  39. Treylon Burks, Titans vs. Eagles
  40. Darius Slayton, Giants vs. Commanders
  41. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns vs. Texans
  42. Adam Thielen, Vikings vs. Jets
  43. Curtis Samuel, Commanders vs. Giants
  44. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs vs. Bengals
  45. Nico Collins, Texans vs. Browns
  46. Michael Gallup, Cowboys vs. Colts
  47. Parris Campbell, Colts vs. Cowboys
  48. Chase Claypool, Bears vs. Packers
  49. Devin Duvernay, Ravens vs. Broncos
  50. Elijah Moore, Jets vs. Vikings

Quick Links

Edited by Windy Goodloe
Be the first one to comment

Trending News

NFL Schedule

arrow

Tom Brady

arrow

Aaron Rodgers

arrow

Patrick Mahomes

arrow

Dallas Cowboys

arrow

Fantasy Football

arrow

NFL Trade Rumors

arrow
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...