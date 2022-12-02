NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: Wide receiver rankings

Wide receivers are the deepest of all the Fantasy Football positions during each NFL season. This is because every NFL team uses multiple wide receivers in their offensive schemes, including more than most other positions. This opens the door for many wide receivers to become solid contributors in Fantasy Football.

The depth of the position and long list of available options each week makes it extremely important for fantasy managers to have a solid strategy when deciding which wide receivers they will plug into their lineups each week. One way to do so is by analyzing their direct weekly matchups and recent individual performances.

Two teams are on a bye week in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. This means all wide receivers from the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will be unavailable this week for Fantasy Football. This eliminates several top options, including DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, and DJ Moore.

The following rankings could potentially help managers optimize their lineup in Fantasy Football this week.

NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Here are the top 50 projected wide receivers for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season:

Justin Jefferson, Vikings vs. Jets Davante Adams, Raiders vs. Chargers Tyreek Hill, Dolphins vs. 49ers Stefon Diggs, Bills vs. Patriots CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys vs. Colts AJ Brown, Eagles vs. Titans Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions vs. Jaguars Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals vs. Chiefs Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins vs. 49ers Christian Kirk, Jaguars vs. Lions Tee Higgins, Bengals vs. Chiefs Amari Cooper, Browns vs. Texans Mike Evans, Buccaneers vs. Saints Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Raiders Garrett Wilson, Jets vs. Vikings Chris Godwin, Buccaneers vs. Saints Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers vs. Dolphins Tyler Lockett, Seahawks vs. Rams Chris Olave, Saints vs. Buccaneers Deebo Samuel, 49ers vs. Dolphins DeVonta Smith, Eagles vs. Titans Zay Jones, Jaguars vs. Lions JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs vs. Bengals Terry McLaurin, Commanders vs. Giants DK Metcalf, Seahawks vs. Rams George Pickens, Steelers vs. Falcons Gabe Davis, Bills vs. Patriots Christian Watson, Packers vs. Bears Michael Pittman, Colts vs. Cowboys Josh Palmer, Chargers vs. Raiders Allen Lazard, Packers vs. Bears Courtland Sutton, Broncos vs. Ravens Diontae Johnson, Steelers vs. Falcons Drake London, Falcons vs. Steelers Jakobi Meyers, Patriots vs. Bills Tyler Boyd, Bengals vs. Chiefs Brandin Cooks, Texans vs. Browns Mack Hollins, Raiders vs. Chargers Treylon Burks, Titans vs. Eagles Darius Slayton, Giants vs. Commanders Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns vs. Texans Adam Thielen, Vikings vs. Jets Curtis Samuel, Commanders vs. Giants Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs vs. Bengals Nico Collins, Texans vs. Browns Michael Gallup, Cowboys vs. Colts Parris Campbell, Colts vs. Cowboys Chase Claypool, Bears vs. Packers Devin Duvernay, Ravens vs. Broncos Elijah Moore, Jets vs. Vikings

