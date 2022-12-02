NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: Wide receiver rankings

Wide receivers are the deepest of all the Fantasy Football positions during each NFL season. This is because every NFL team uses multiple wide receivers in their offensive schemes, including more than most other positions. This opens the door for many wide receivers to become solid contributors in Fantasy Football.
The depth of the position and long list of available options each week makes it extremely important for fantasy managers to have a solid strategy when deciding which wide receivers they will plug into their lineups each week. One way to do so is by analyzing their direct weekly matchups and recent individual performances.
Two teams are on a bye week in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. This means all wide receivers from the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will be unavailable this week for Fantasy Football. This eliminates several top options, including DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, and DJ Moore.
The following rankings could potentially help managers optimize their lineup in Fantasy Football this week.
NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football WR Rankings
Here are the top 50 projected wide receivers for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season:
- Justin Jefferson, Vikings vs. Jets
- Davante Adams, Raiders vs. Chargers
- Tyreek Hill, Dolphins vs. 49ers
- Stefon Diggs, Bills vs. Patriots
- CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys vs. Colts
- AJ Brown, Eagles vs. Titans
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions vs. Jaguars
- Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins vs. 49ers
- Christian Kirk, Jaguars vs. Lions
- Tee Higgins, Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Amari Cooper, Browns vs. Texans
- Mike Evans, Buccaneers vs. Saints
- Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Raiders
- Garrett Wilson, Jets vs. Vikings
- Chris Godwin, Buccaneers vs. Saints
- Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers vs. Dolphins
- Tyler Lockett, Seahawks vs. Rams
- Chris Olave, Saints vs. Buccaneers
- Deebo Samuel, 49ers vs. Dolphins
- DeVonta Smith, Eagles vs. Titans
- Zay Jones, Jaguars vs. Lions
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs vs. Bengals
- Terry McLaurin, Commanders vs. Giants
- DK Metcalf, Seahawks vs. Rams
- George Pickens, Steelers vs. Falcons
- Gabe Davis, Bills vs. Patriots
- Christian Watson, Packers vs. Bears
- Michael Pittman, Colts vs. Cowboys
- Josh Palmer, Chargers vs. Raiders
- Allen Lazard, Packers vs. Bears
- Courtland Sutton, Broncos vs. Ravens
- Diontae Johnson, Steelers vs. Falcons
- Drake London, Falcons vs. Steelers
- Jakobi Meyers, Patriots vs. Bills
- Tyler Boyd, Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Brandin Cooks, Texans vs. Browns
- Mack Hollins, Raiders vs. Chargers
- Treylon Burks, Titans vs. Eagles
- Darius Slayton, Giants vs. Commanders
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns vs. Texans
- Adam Thielen, Vikings vs. Jets
- Curtis Samuel, Commanders vs. Giants
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs vs. Bengals
- Nico Collins, Texans vs. Browns
- Michael Gallup, Cowboys vs. Colts
- Parris Campbell, Colts vs. Cowboys
- Chase Claypool, Bears vs. Packers
- Devin Duvernay, Ravens vs. Broncos
- Elijah Moore, Jets vs. Vikings