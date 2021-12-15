NFL Fantasy Football Week 15: Top 5 RB Waiver Wire Pickups

Top 5 RBs on Week 15 fantasy football waiver wire

Most fantasy football leagues are entering the first round of the playoffs this week. If you aren't one of the lucky teams who clinched a first-round bye in the quarterfinals or are trying to avoid finishing last in the consolation bracket, you could use some help from the top running backs on the waiver. The latest COVID-19 outbreak is sure to cause some havoc to your fantasy football benches, and there will likely be several gems deep in the pool of free agents who could be fantasy football heroes this week. Here are the top five running backs to target on the waiver wire if your fantasy football roster took a hit recently.

Royce Freeman - Houston Texans

Jamey Eisenberg @JameyEisenberg



Ty Johnson - 48% rostered

Boston Scott - 43%

D'Ernest Johnson - 32%

Kenneth Gainwell - 29%

Rashaad Penny - 27%

Phillip Lindsay - 13%

Justin Jackson - 9%

Joshua Kelly - 1%

Royce Freeman - 1%

Craig Reynolds - 0% Some #FantasyFootball RB Waiver options on @CBSSports for this week:Ty Johnson - 48% rosteredBoston Scott - 43%D'Ernest Johnson - 32%Kenneth Gainwell - 29%Rashaad Penny - 27%Phillip Lindsay - 13%Justin Jackson - 9%Joshua Kelly - 1%Royce Freeman - 1%Craig Reynolds - 0% Some #FantasyFootball RB Waiver options on @CBSSports for this week:Ty Johnson - 48% rosteredBoston Scott - 43%D'Ernest Johnson - 32%Kenneth Gainwell - 29%Rashaad Penny - 27%Phillip Lindsay - 13%Justin Jackson - 9%Joshua Kelly - 1%Royce Freeman - 1%Craig Reynolds - 0%

The Houston Texans have been highly depleted at the running back position as of late. David Johnson is on the ever-growing COVID-19 list. Rex Burkhead was supposed to have a large role moving forward, but he injured his hip and was forced out early. Royce Freeman stepped up and finished with 11 carries for 15 yards and six catches for 51 yards. Quarterback Davis Mills won't be throwing the ball 40+ times in every game and will look to get the backfield more involved for the rest of the season. Freeman is one of the top streaming options in fantasy football this week and is a good FLEX player.

Rashaad Penny - Seattle Seahawks

Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL Russell Wilson on Rashaad Penny's breakout outing and the offensive line's dominance vs. Texans. Russell Wilson on Rashaad Penny's breakout outing and the offensive line's dominance vs. Texans. https://t.co/LLM9vEXKkO

Head coach Pete Carroll stated the Seattle Seahawks were going to run with a rotating committee in the backfield until further notice, but he also pointed out Rashaad Penny as someone who deserves a chance to be the starter. Penny had over 25 fantasy football points last week with 137 rushing yards and two scores. If the Seahawks allow him to carry the load, he is easily a RB2 for the rest of the season.

Craig Reynolds - Detroit Lions

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet Highest graded RB in Week 14 (min. 25 snaps)



Craig Reynolds (84.0) Highest graded RB in Week 14 (min. 25 snaps)Craig Reynolds (84.0) https://t.co/grOZkLpans

The Detroit Lions were without both D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, which allowed the unknown Craig Reynolds to outproduce Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson with 83 rushing yards. The Lions face the Arizona Cardinals this week, and Reynolds could still have a featured role. Even if Williams is available, Reynolds has earned himself, at least, one more week as a fantasy football starter.

D'Ernest Johnson - Cleveland Browns

CLEology @_CLEology



1.) Joel Bitonio - 91.8 😱

2.) Donovan Peoples-Jones - 80.6

3.) Baker Mayfield - 80.2

4.) JC Tretter - 71.9

5.) Nick Chubb - 70.6



Honorable Mention:



D’Ernest Johnson - 92.4 😱 (14 snaps) #Browns Top Offensive Grades Per PFF (70+ / min. 20 Snaps) - Week 14 v BAL1.) Joel Bitonio - 91.8 😱2.) Donovan Peoples-Jones - 80.63.) Baker Mayfield - 80.24.) JC Tretter - 71.95.) Nick Chubb - 70.6Honorable Mention:D’Ernest Johnson - 92.4 😱 (14 snaps) #Browns Top Offensive Grades Per PFF (70+ / min. 20 Snaps) - Week 14 v BAL 1.) Joel Bitonio - 91.8 😱2.) Donovan Peoples-Jones - 80.63.) Baker Mayfield - 80.24.) JC Tretter - 71.95.) Nick Chubb - 70.6Honorable Mention: D’Ernest Johnson - 92.4 😱 (14 snaps)

Another Kareem Hunt injury makes D'Ernest Johnson a hot commodity again in fantasy football. Johnson had four carries for 22 yards when filling in for Hunt this week and should see a bigger workload behind Nick Chubb against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Jarvis Landry on the COVID-19 list, Johnson could also see a season-high number of targets as a receiver.

Rhamondre Stevenson - New England Patriots

PFF NE Patriots @PFF_Patriots The Patriots are the only team to have two RB’s with 80+ rushing grades this season



🔹 Damien Harris: 83.9 rushing grade (8th)

🔹 Rhamondre Stevenson: 81.9 rushing grade (10th) The Patriots are the only team to have two RB’s with 80+ rushing grades this season🔹 Damien Harris: 83.9 rushing grade (8th)🔹 Rhamondre Stevenson: 81.9 rushing grade (10th) https://t.co/SCSvVngU6k

Damien Harris is still considered the starting running back after putting up over 100 yards in his last outing. However, he is dealing with a hamstring injury and could be out for Week 15 or, at least, limited. Rhamondre Stevenson has proven himself to be a starter in the NFL and is worth starting in fantasy football, whether Harris plays or not. If Harris is out, he's a nice RB2 for Week 15.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: 3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 14

Edited by Windy Goodloe