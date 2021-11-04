NFL Fantasy Football Week 9: 3 replacements for RB Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has not been much of a factor in 2021. He was held to a snap count in Week 1 and looked like himself again in Week 2. He posted over 20 fantasy football points in Weeks 3 and 4 before getting injured very early in the game in Week 5. Barkley missed Weeks 6, 7, and 8 and is now doubtful to play in Week 9. He returned from an ankle injury and had started to practice again, but Barkley has now been added to the reserve/COVID list after testing positive this week.

Owen Kidd @OKiddVT Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Giants RB Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, source said, and he is one of several players being retested. He is vaccinated, so he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play if his positive is confirmed. #Giants RB Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, source said, and he is one of several players being retested. He is vaccinated, so he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play if his positive is confirmed. Wow, Saquon Barkley just can’t catch a break right now… twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… Wow, Saquon Barkley just can’t catch a break right now… twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

His second test came back negative, but the Giants seem to be playing it safe with their star player. He will likely be unavailable this week. Fantasy football owners have been tearing their hair out over Saquon Barkley this season. They need to find another rental player for their lineup. Here are three options to replace Barkley:

#1 - Devontae Booker - New York Giants

Devontae Booker managed 125 total yards in Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. He now has four straight games with more than 10 fantasy football points and has over 40 yards in each of those games. Booker has found himself as a consistent streaming option. He is projected for another solid outing against the Las Vegas Raiders. If you happen to have Booker and Barkley, you will be in good shape.

#2 - Rex Burkhead - Houston Texans

Rivers McCown @riversmccown "It was a Burkhead kind of drive." "It was a Burkhead kind of drive." https://t.co/2aBKUeHk9x

Rex Burkhead can help you in a pinch in deep leagues. He's taken over as the leader of Houston's backfield since Mark Ingram was traded, but has just 48 total yards and a score. He's rostered in just 14% of fantasy football leagues and can be thrown in as a last-minute FLEX this week.

#3 - Michael Carter - New York Jets

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Michael Carter vs Bengals



✈️ 171 total yards

✈️ 9 catches

✈️ 1 TD

✈️ 32.1 PPR fantasy points Michael Carter vs Bengals✈️ 171 total yards✈️ 9 catches✈️ 1 TD✈️ 32.1 PPR fantasy points https://t.co/6R7TKZS3qF

Michael Carter is the number one wavier option but should be available in standard leagues. Whether it is Mike White or Zach Wilson at quarterback, Carter will remain a featured part of the offense after breaking out. It was only a matter of time and now he is already a top-20 running back in fantasy football. The Jets' remaining schedule isn't terrible, and Carter could end up as a top-10 running back and be an early draft selection next season.

