NFL Fantasy Football Week 16 Top Waiver-Wire Picks

With fantasy football entering the playoffs this week and an immense number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the waiver wire should be your best friend in Week 16. The blessing in disguise is that the waiver wire should be full of potential starters in both standards and deep leagues.

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds is a true example of a waiver wire player who went from being buried on the depth chart to being a quality fantasy football starter due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It's Tuesday, but it's still technically Week 15 with two games tonight, which makes choosing players from the waiver wire a challenge. There is only one day separating Week 15 and Week 16, so here are some trending waiver wire pickups to grab quickly ahead of the next round of fantasy football playoffs.

Fantasy Football Week 16: Top Waiver-Wire Players

WR Antonio Brown - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN I asked Bruce Arians about his comments last year, where he said upon signing Antonio Brown: “He screws up one time and he’s gone,” and what made him decide to give Brown yet another a chance. He said, “History has changed since that statement.” Have a listen: I asked Bruce Arians about his comments last year, where he said upon signing Antonio Brown: “He screws up one time and he’s gone,” and what made him decide to give Brown yet another a chance. He said, “History has changed since that statement.” Have a listen: https://t.co/JajkBJXabH

Fantasy football managers and Tom Brady will both be happy to have Antonio Brown for Week 16.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost Chris Godwin for the season, with Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette questionable for Week 16.

Brown's absence was a huge factor in the loss to the New Orleans Saints, and he should see a great fantasy football outing in his first game back.

The Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers next, and the run game is currently a non-factor without Leonard Fournette.

TE Noah Gray - Kansas City Chiefs

David Zäch @DavidZach16 Kansas City Chiefs have placed both TE Travis Kelce and TE Blake Bell on the COVID list.



Pre-season darling Noah Gray... It's your time to shine. Kansas City Chiefs have placed both TE Travis Kelce and TE Blake Bell on the COVID list.Pre-season darling Noah Gray... It's your time to shine.

Noah Gray hasn't had a catch since Week 11, but could see a larger role in Week 16 with Travis Kelce on the COVID-19 list.

Patrick Mahomes has been leaning heavily on Kelce and Tyreek Hill, meaning Hill will see heavy coverage this week.

Gray isn't guaranteed a huge game in Kelce's place, but he will have a great ceiling against the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary. Gray is a great option in deep fantasy football leagues.

RB Le'Veon Bell - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Bucs sign Le’Veon Bell as Leonard Fournette appears headed to injured reserve tampabay.com/sports/bucs/20… Bucs sign Le’Veon Bell as Leonard Fournette appears headed to injured reserve tampabay.com/sports/bucs/20…

This was a last-minute option, as Le'Veon Bell just signed with Tampa Bay on Tuesday with the news of Leonard Fournette going on IR soon.

In most cases, Bell won't have a featured role in his first week with a new team. However, Ke'Shawn Vaughn played poorly against the Saints, and Bell is a veteran who could step up and be a contributor.

Bell had a decent run with the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the season and is another deep find in deep leagues.

The upside is Bell could help greatly if you make the fantasy football finals. The downside is everyone will likely be gunning for him.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions

Jeremy Reisman @DetroitOnLion In December, Amon-Ra St. Brown is third in the NFL in receptions (26) and ninth in receiving yards (249).



He's first in both categories among rookies. In December, Amon-Ra St. Brown is third in the NFL in receptions (26) and ninth in receiving yards (249).He's first in both categories among rookies.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was probably dropped earlier in the season in most leagues when the Detroit Lions had zero momentum. He has since posted three amazing fantasy football performances in a row.

The Lions face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, and Amon-Ra could have another game with 15+ points.

Tight end TJ Hockenson's absence will only make St. Brown a bigger gem on the fantasy football waiver wire this week. Plus, it's hard to find starting receivers this late in the season.

