NFL Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Best and Worst Matchups to watch for

Fantasy football has a range of levels to play on, from single-day tournament lineups and weekly lineups with FanDuel to standard and PPR leagues and deep IDF leagues.

Whether you're a beginner or not too invested in fantasy football, the daily and weekly tournaments with FanDuel suit you well. Deep IDF leagues have complex lineups with offensive and defensive positions on the roster for diehard players.

As injuries continue to pile up in the NFL and certain players face negative or positive matchups, it's not always wise to play top-ranked players every week.

Based on their matchups, here's a look at which players should start and who should sit for Week 7 in fantasy football.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Fantasy Football Week 7

Start 'Em

#1 - QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Brendan Tobin @Brendan_Tobin Tua Tagovailoa: despite losing streak there’s no negativity in the locker room. Guys are picking each other up. Tua Tagovailoa: despite losing streak there’s no negativity in the locker room. Guys are picking each other up. https://t.co/7eTcNbDInl

Don't let the recent Deshaun Watson trade rumors deter you from Tua Tagovailoa this week. He is coming off a game with over 300 yards and two scores and has a very favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tua is poised for over 25 fantasy football points in Week 7 and is going to cause a stir in Miami over the starting quarterback position.

#2 - RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Alabama DieHards @DiehardsAlabama Josh Jacobs with a Touchdown 😁🔥 Josh Jacobs with a Touchdown 😁🔥https://t.co/VJuHe6bZLx

Josh Jacobs has at least 10 points in fantasy football over the last three games and could have had well over 20 last week. Kenyan Drake scored two touchdowns even though Jacobs had more yards.

The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed the fourth-most yards from scrimmage to running backs and Josh Jacobs should be able to run all over them.

#3 - TE Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals

Some of you might have forgotten about Zach Ertz on your fantasy football bench, but he is ready to compete with the Arizona Cardinals. The matchup against the Houston Texans is excellent and Ertz should have over 12 fantasy points this week.

The Cardinals have a ton of targets to work with, but Ertz should be willing to get the ball rolling early with his new team.

Sit 'Em

#1 - QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jeremy Reisman @DetroitOnLion This screenshot tells you everything you need to know about Jared Goff's confidence. Two viable options here and he takes a sack. This screenshot tells you everything you need to know about Jared Goff's confidence. Two viable options here and he takes a sack. https://t.co/8GXhpvEdBM

One of the revenge games in Week 7 is Jared Goff facing the L.A. Rams, but it won't end in his favor. Goff has been embarrassed over his last two games, throwing for a total of 405 yards and two interceptions.

He had under two fantasy football points against the Minnesota Vikings and mustered almost eight last week. The L.A. Rams have a powerful defense and will leave their former quarterback in the dust.

#2 - WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk has cooled off over the last few weeks and will now take a backseat to Deebo Samuel. Even with facing a weakened Indianapolis Colts defense, Aiyuk won't have much production this week.

He is still someone to stash on your fantasy football bench for a later period, though.

#3 - DEF Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs Our defense held Washington scoreless AND only allowed 76 yards in the second half 😤 Our defense held Washington scoreless AND only allowed 76 yards in the second half 😤 https://t.co/eD1D7KZlLy

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense came back from the dead against Washington last week, but Week 7 is a whole other challenge. The Tennessee Titans defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 with Derrick Henry leading the way.

Even if Chris Jones is back for the Chiefs, Derrick Henry will be dangerous. The Chiefs can still win, but it'll be a close victory.

