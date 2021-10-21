Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide Receiver rankings

Week 7 of the Fantasy Football season is here. With the bye week rotation underway, lineup construction has become a little more difficult. There are fewer players to choose from, especially in weeks like this when there are six teams on a bye. That makes it more important than ever to plan accordingly in Fantasy Football this week. These wide receiver suggestions could help.

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Week 7

Start 'Em

#1 - Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, vs. Chicago Bears

Antonio Brown has played himself into the "must start" category of Fantasy Football wide receivers. Over his last three games, he has totaled 23 receptions on 32 targets for 280 yards and three touchdowns. It is a WR1 type of production.

StatMuse @statmuse Antonio Brown last 8 games:8 TD

49 REC

684 YDS (85.5/G) Antonio Brown last 8 games:8 TD

49 REC

684 YDS (85.5/G) https://t.co/CgdYt0VAtj

#2 - Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans, vs. Arizona Cardinals

Brandin Cooks bounced back in Fantasy Football last week after two bad performances. The game script is very favorable in Week 7 as the Texans should be playing from behind most of the game and forced to throw it. Cooks is still by far their best wide receiver and should see plenty of targets.

#3 - Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints, vs. Seattle Seahawks

Marquez Callaway has been streaky this year but gets a favorable matchup in Fantasy Football Week 7 against a very poor defensive secondary. He is still a top target in their offense and should be able to find plenty of space to operate.

DFS Bargains

#1 - Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins, vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jaylen Waddle continues to be the favorite wide receiver for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Waddle only struggled this Fantasy Football season when Jacoby Brissett was the starter. Tua is back and Waddle gets a favorable matchup with a shaky Falcons defense.

josh houtz @houtz tua with an impressive throw to waddle tua with an impressive throw to waddle https://t.co/L7kkXq9a5C

#2 - Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It has been a disappointing Fantasy Football season for Allen Robinson. He gets an opportunity for a breakout game against one of the worst pass defenses in Fantasy Football. His price for DFS continues to drop every week so he is very cheap for a wide receiver with his talents.

#3 - Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs, vs. Tennessee Titans

Mecole Hardman has high upsides in Fantasy Football while playing in the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense. He has a strong matchup in Week 7 against a Tennessee Titans defensive secondary that has been torched this season.

Sit 'Em

#1 - Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers, vs. Indianapolis Colts

Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the most disappointing Fantasy Football players this season. He only had one week with double digit points and it was only because he scored a touchdown. Every week has been unproductive.

#2 - Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers, vs. New York Giants

Robby Anderson has become irrelevant in Fantasy Football. His season high for yards in a game so far is 57, and that all came on one reception in Week 1. He has not featured enough in the Carolina Panthers offense.

#3 - Jamison Crowder, New York Jets, vs. New England Patriots

Jamison Crowder used to command a ton of targets in the New York Jets offense. That no longer appears to be the case with a more crowded wide receiver group. The Jets offense is not good enough to support multiple receivers in Fantasy Football.

DFS Fades

#1 - Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons, vs. Miami Dolphins

Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the most pleasant surprises in Fantasy Football this season. He is excellent in regular leagues but is too expensive in DFS. He has one of the highest price tags for wide receivers this week.

#2 - Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams, vs. Detroit Lions

Robert Woods is having a disappointing Fantasy Football season. With the exception of one big game, he has been extremely touchdown dependent. There are better values at a similar price.

#3 - Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, vs. Chicago Bears

Chris Godwin appears to have become the third option in the passing game most weeks. He has a difficult matchup against a very good Chicago Bears defense in Week 7 and isn't really worth his price tag.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in Week 5

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, vs. Tennessee Titans Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers, vs. Washington Football Team Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, vs. Detroit Lions DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals, vs. Houston Texans Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons, vs. Miami Dolphins A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans, vs. Kansas City Chiefs Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, vs. Baltimore Ravens Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers, vs. Indianapolis Colts D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers, vs. New York Giants Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team, vs. Green Bay Packers

