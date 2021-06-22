NFL Free Agency 2022: 5 players who should target free agency

2021's NFL free agency period has been winding down for several months. There's still some minor business left to be done, but most rosters are fully settled heading into training camps.

Some players, though, could be a little miffed at their deals this year. Are there any players who could test free agency next year and change the fate of a franchise? Going by Spotrac data, here are five of the best players who could find themselves on a new team next spring.

NFL players primed to work the market

#1 - Von Miller (Denver Broncos)

Von Miller has gone on record stating that he wants to remain with the Denver Broncos for life. Whether that feeling is mutual is the question. Von Miller will be 33 next year, making him one of the oldest players on a youthful team.

He missed last season with a torn ACL and has something to prove in 2021. Regardless of what he does next season, he will likely get a smaller paycheck in Denver. If Von Miller is aiming for another Super Bowl and more money, his best shot is to test the waters of free agency.

#2 - Allen Robinson II (Chicago Bears)

Allen Robinson is coming off a career-high in receptions at 102. He earned 1250 yards and six touchdowns last season. There are over a dozen NFL teams that would pay top dollar for that type of production.

At 29 years old, he's on the right side of 30, which means teams will look at him as a potential long-term solution. It's a perfect recipe and one that could deliver Allen Robinson much more on the free market than what the Chicago Bears are willing to pay him.

#3 - Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Chris Godwin will only be 26 years old in 2022. He could be one of the youngest decent free agents on the market. Godwin has earned at least 800 yards and seven touchdowns in three of his four seasons in the NFL. His best season saw him earn 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.

Chris Godwin's age means he will be a much-sought-after man in free agency, especially with those numbers. He already has a Super Bowl ring, and Tom Brady, the superhuman athlete that he is, is unlikely to be around for much longer.

Godwin could make some serious money by capitalizing on his early success in the NFL.

#4 - Taysom Hill (New Orleans Saints)

Taysom Hill is in a unique spot in the NFL. His ability to perform well and help out the team in spurts during the Saints' recent string of good years could land him a high-paying full-time backup gig. 2020 was his most active season in the NFL, in which he threw for almost 1,000 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

Who should replace Drew Brees as the Saints' QB1? @JimTrotter_NFL explains why he favors Jameis Winston over Taysom Hill in New Orleans' competition at the positionhttps://t.co/tmFNm87Dkw pic.twitter.com/A2SDAdOks3 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 14, 2021

When Taysom Hill started for New Orleans in 2020, the Saints went 3-1, beating the Atlanta Falcons twice. The fact that Taysom Hill was able to defeat Atlanta twice shows teams that there are multiple levels to his game. Not quite a one-trick pony after all.

#5 - Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos)

Melvin Gordon will be 29 years old in 2022. With the Denver Broncos adding Javonte Williams in 2021's NFL draft, it appears Melvin Gordon's options are to share the ball or leave.

In 2020, Melvin Gordon earned 4.6 yards per carry and 986 yards rushing. He earned nine rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

If he were to stay, his pay would likely shrink in his next contract as Javonte Williams is younger and will be entering his second season. Unless Gordon leaves, his role in Denver will continue to erode until he retires from the NFL.

