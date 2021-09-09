NFL Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the Browns should target

The Cleveland Browns may have climbed out of the doldrums last year. But that does not mean the work is done. There are still plenty of free agents available who could potentially raise the Browns to the next level.

In today's NFL, it is going to take an overloaded roster to win the Super Bowl. If the Browns are serious, they should be looking for one last cherry to put an exclamation mark on their summer. Here are three great candidates to do just that:

#1 John Brown, WR

John Brown should have a home in the next few days. The question is whether the Browns will be lucky enough to land him.

For a free agent in September, Brown may be the best one in the market right now. He earned over 1000 yards in 2019 and over 500 last season. As a third or fourth-string receiver, Brown can produce contributions that could put the Browns' offense into Chiefs' land.

With Brown, the team would be hard-pressed to find anyone on the schedule who could matchup equally with Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and John Brown. With these four receivers, Baker Mayfield would have an open receiver in just about every play. That is how the Chiefs' offense has remained as dominant as it has been over the last three years.

#2 Cam Newton, QB

Let's face it: the miracle run by Case Keenum was only a flash in the pan. It's over now, and Keenum is just a solid backup. While many teams would be content with Keenum, the Browns have an opportunity to land a quarterback who has played in a Super Bowl, and started one in 2020.

Essentially, Cam Newton is an upgrade on Keenum, and by getting Newton, the Browns may be able to trade the former for a solid player or pick. If the Browns are going to make a move, they should better do it soon enough. In a few days, Newton will likely have a new home.

#3 Richard Sherman, CB

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

Richard Sherman, of course, is working through some off-the-field issues. His days as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL are now over. However, his experience in the playoffs would be invaluable for any team. The Browns are now at a point where they need to be getting players who may not have a massive impact until the playoffs.

Richard Sherman, with oodles of playoff experience, could help keep the team remain calm in the biggest moments. Teams that can remain calm in the biggest moments tend to become the biggest winners. It also helps that Sherman is coming off a season in which he earned a 67.7 PFF score too.

