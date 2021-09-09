NFL Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the Raiders should target

The Las Vegas Raiders should always be looking through free-agent lists to see what they can find.

The old saying "one man's trash is another man's treasure" could not fit better at any other time of year than right now after cut day. The Raiders can easily find a few players who could boost their squad to the next level, especially at some new holes found during the training camp or preseason.

On that note, here's a look at three such free agents the Las Vegas Raiders should target:

#1 Richard Sherman, CB

Richard Sherman may only have one more year left in him. However, the Raiders should be looking at all avenues for growth, as they are coming off a season in which their defense ranked 25th overall. Their secondary ranked even worse, at 26th overall.

Even if Sherman doesn't take the top spot in the cornerback room, his experience could help teach some of the younger players a thing or two. Sherman could also spend some time at safety if the Raiders don't see him as a fit at cornerback. As a safety, Sherman wouldn't have to run as much with wide receivers.

#2 Latavius Murray, RB

Latavius Murray is coming off the best season of his career, but somehow finds himself as a free agent in September after getting cut by the New Orleans Saints. If the Raiders can snag him for cheap, he could be a formidable addition to their roster.

Last season, Murray rushed for 656 yards and four touchdowns. He would likely fit as the third-string running back in Las Vegas, behind Kenyan Drake.

That said, running back is a dicey position fraught with injuries. With Josh Jacobs already missing multiple practices before the start of the new season, it makes even more sense for the Raiders to add a talented running back like Latavius Murray.

#3 Prince Amukamara, CB

Prince Amukamara is a 32-year-old cornerback, who didn't play in 2020. That should scare everyone but the most desperate teams.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they are on the edge of desperation in defense. Amukamara would fit as a depth cornerback who would hopefully teach some of their younger players some tips in what is likely to be his final season in the NFL.

That said, 2019 saw him play reasonably well, as he earned a 67.5 PFF score. If he can play like that in 2021, the Raiders will uncover a diamond in the rough. However, it doesn't change their sense of urgency in spending most of their 2022 NFL Draft picking defense.

