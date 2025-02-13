NFL free agency: 3 players Cowboys can sign for a successful 2025 campaign

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massively disappointing 2024 NFL season by failing to make the playoffs. Some of that is due to Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, which sparked major changes in the offseason. Most notably, they moved on from coach Mike McCarthy and replaced him with Brian Schottenheimer.

Now that Jerry Jones has picked a new coach, he can now focus on improving their overall roster construction. One of the best ways to do so is through NFL free agency, potentially targeting the following three players on expiring contracts this year.

Cowboys' targets in 2025 NFL free agency

Schottenheimer and Jones (Image Source: Getty)

#1 - Stefon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys have been desperately seeking a reliable WR2 to play alongside CeeDee Lamb but have yet to find a reliable option. This year's free agency class features several intriguing wide receivers, but Stefon Diggs may be their best option.

Diggs is already connected to the Cowboys, as his brother Trevon Diggs is on the team as a starting cornerback. This could impact his potential landing spot this year, and considering he spent most of last season injured for the Houston Texans, he can probably be signed at a relative discount.

#2 - Bobby Wagner

The Cowboys rushing defense was one of their biggest concerns last season, allowing the third-most rushing yards per game. Their lack of depth at the linebackers heavily contributed to this, and considering another significant injury to DeMarvion Overshown that is expected to keep him out for the 2025 NFL season, they need to address the position.

Bobby Wagner is among the most reliable veteran linebackers in the entire NFL, even though he is aging. He still turned in a solid season last year with the Washington Commanders, including 132 total tackles, so he would be an ideal addition to their defense.

#3 - JK Dobbins

The Cowboys consistently struggled to run the ball during the 2024 NFL season despite Rico Dowdle having a breakout year. He would likely benefit from being in more of a backfield tandem role that Ezekiel Elliot and Dalvin Cook failed to provide him with this year.

JK Dobbins is an interesting free agent running back with a polarizing overall outlook. He has been spectacular when he is on the field, but his extensive injury history is surely alarming. Dallas can potentially target his upside and use him in a committee approach to their backfield, which should limit his overall touches and theoretically give him a better chance at staying healthy.

