NFL Free Agency Rumors: 3 reasons why the Jacksonville Jaguars should sign Larry Fitzgerald

Veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald played for the Arizona Cardinals for the last seventeen seasons. Spending an entire professional sports career with one team is an impressive and difficult feat for any professional athlete.

As the start of the season gets closer, Fitzgerald is still a free agent. He recently said that he hasn't made any decisions as to whether he will retire, rejoin the Arizona Cardinals or even join another team.

At almost 38 years old, could Larry Fitzgerald have one last run of his career? If so, there is a rookie head coach in Jacksonville who may want to coach the veteran wide receiver before he retires. It could also be another way to get fans excited for the upcoming season.

3 reasons why the Jacksonville Jaguars should sign Larry Fitzgerald

#1 - Reliable Target

Although the Jaguars haven't officially announced who their starting quarterback will be, it's assumed that it's Trevor Lawrence. Either way, having an experienced wide receiver on the field who won't demand every catch could be of such value to the Jaguars.

Fitzgerald has the ability to make plays when his team needs it and for such a young team overall, that would be such an advantage.

#2 -Leadership

With seventeen years of NFL experience on his resume, Larry Fitzgerald has clearly seen it all. He knows what it takes to make a Super Bowl run and the mindset to make it happen. Fitzgerald is a leader not only on the field but also off the field.

Having an experienced player like Fitzgerald on the offense would be great for young offensive players to look up to. Who better to learn from than somebody who has been in the NFL for nearly two decades? Fitzgerald isn't a selfish receiver, meaning he won't fight for playing time with younger players but, more so appreciate the opportunity that he has been given.

#3 - Short-Term Deal

At this point in his career, if Larry Fitzgerald were to play another year, it's likely he won't sign a deal for more than a year. And if a team were willing to sign him, they would feel the same way.

Getting a future Hall-Of-Famer to play for your team, even if for just one season it would be an investment. A one-year deal could most likely get done for about $10 million which is affordable for a veteran wide receiver.

