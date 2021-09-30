Will Trevor Lawrence play against the Cincinnati Bengals tonight?

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's pre-draft hype was at an all-time high. Just three games into the NFL season, Lawrence's start has been lukewarm, to say the least.

However, with the Bengals coming to town, the quarterback should be excited about the opportunity to win in his first regular season primetime appearance. That is, if he plays.

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars: Time on Trevor Lawrence's side

Will Trevor Lawrence play against the Bengals? Put simply, yes, Lawrence will play from start to finish.

Barring an injury or a blowout of epic proportions, the rookie is expected to play all four quarters and overtime if needed.

Sam Monson @PFF_Sam 36% of Trevor Lawrence's pass attempts so far have been uncatchable.



Of course, Lawrence's first goal will be to win the game after starting 0-3. Aside from that, he needs to play well enough to give the NFL a good first impression, considering this will be the first look the NFL will get at the rookie.

Granted, he played Monday Night Football's preseason game. Tonight, though, is the real deal.

Both teams will be playing to win and win big if possible. Lawrence will need to minimize turnovers and maximize touchdowns. Specifically, he needs to have more touchdowns than interceptions at the end of the night.

To date, Lawrence has thrown at least two interceptions in each start so far. His last two games have seen him throw one touchdown and two interceptions.

Tonight, his goal needs to be to turn those numbers on their head. If he can throw two touchdowns and one interception, it would go a long way towards proving his worth on the national stage.

As an added bonus, if Lawrence can throw three touchdowns and no interceptions, his season's total number of touchdowns will be higher than his interceptions. This would be a big step forward for the young quarterback.

Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars

At 0-3, the playoffs are likely out the window, but that doesn't mean the Jaguars can't win this season. If Lawrence can rack up five wins for Jacksonville, the season would be a success after a 1-15 record in 2020. One of those opportunities presents itself on Thursday Night Football this evening.

