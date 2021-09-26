NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - September 26, 2021

Week 3 of the NFL season is upon us. Nine games are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and four are scheduled for the 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. time slots. Here's a look at the schedule for the games.
NFL Week 3 Schedule - September 26, 2021
Game: Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, & Jennifer Hale
Game: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 pm. ET
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, & Pam Oliver
Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, & AJ Ross
Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, & Michael Grady
Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson
Game: New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Shannon Spake
Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Sara Walsh
Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, & Melanie Collins
Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, & Megan Olivi
Game: New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos
TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:05 p.m. ET
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders
TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:05 p.m. ET
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, & Evan Washburn
Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi
Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin
Game: Green Bay Packers vs San Fransisco 49ers
TV Channel and Time: NBC 8:20 p.m. ET
Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya
Streaming Options for NFL Week 3 games
FuboTV: Seven Day Free Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access
DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games
Hulu: Free Trial Period Available
YouTube TV: Free Trial Period Available