NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - September 26, 2021

Week 3 of the NFL season is upon us. Nine games are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and four are scheduled for the 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. time slots. Here's a look at the schedule for the games.

NFL Week 3 Schedule - September 26, 2021

Game: Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, & Jennifer Hale

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 pm. ET

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, & Pam Oliver

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, & AJ Ross

Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, & Michael Grady

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Shannon Spake

Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Sara Walsh

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, & Melanie Collins

Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, & Megan Olivi

Game: New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:05 p.m. ET

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:05 p.m. ET

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, & Evan Washburn

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi

Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin

Game: Green Bay Packers vs San Fransisco 49ers

TV Channel and Time: NBC 8:20 p.m. ET

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Streaming Options for NFL Week 3 games

FuboTV

DIRECTV

Hulu

YouTube TV

