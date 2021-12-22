NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, and time - December 21, 2021 

The ever-increasing number of players testing positive for COVID-19 has forced the NFL to postpone games over the past couple of weeks.

Tonight, fans will get the rare opportunity to watch NFL games on a Tuesday, with two previously postponed games scheduled to take place today.

So which teams are playing tonight?

NFL Games Today: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 7 PM EST

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

The Washington Football Team will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial game for both teams' playoff hopes. Both teams are a game under .500 and cannot afford another slip-up if they want to make it to the playoffs.

Washington comes into this game without several key players, sidelined due to COVID-19. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen are both on the COVID-19 reserves list. Third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert will debut for the Washington Football Team against the Eagles.

The Eagles have no major injury concerns coming into this game, but they will be without left tackle Andre Dillard and left guard Landon Dickerson. Philadelphia has won three of its last four games and has given itself a chance to make it to the playoffs. They would also want to end their two-game losing streak against Washington.

NFL Games Today: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 7 PM EST

Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale

The Seattle Seahawks will head to SoFi Stadium to take on divisional foes, the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks are 5-8 and have almost no chance of making it to the playoffs. On the contrary, they have to win all their remaining games to avoid finishing with a losing record for the first time since 2011. They will have their work cut out trying to get into the end zone without running backs Alex Collins and Travis Homer and wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

The Rams have won their last two games and are gathering momentum at the right time. They steamrolled the Jaguars 37-7 and then beat the Cardinals 30-23 to close the gap on the division leaders. The Rams will be without tight end Tyler Higbee and linebacker Von Miller for the game against the Seahawks.

The two teams are on opposite ends of the form spectrum, with Seattle struggling to find consistency and Los Angeles putting up points at will.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar