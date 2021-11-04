NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - November 04, 2021

The New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts square off in the opening game of Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, the first week after the trade deadline where craziness dominated the news.

These two teams are coming from unexpected endings to their respective games in Week 8. The Jets, who are missing Zach Wilson, saw Mike White with a Lou Gehrig-like performance, throwing for more than 400 yards and leading his team to a 34-31 upset win against the Cincinnati Bengals. White was the first Jets quarterback to throw for over 400 yards since Vinny Testaverde in 2000, and he'll start again on Thursday.

The Colts, on the other hand, are coming from one of the most disappointing losses in recent years. They had the chance to beat the Tennessee Titans and get back into the AFC South race, but failed to convert their chances with two interceptions thrown by Carson Wentz. Now, they must hope to grab a wild card spot, because the division is out of reach.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

Let's dive right into what to expect from this Thursday Night Football game between the Jets and the Colts.

NFL Schedule and TV information for November 04, 2021

Game: New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts

When: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 8:20 PM EST.

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Channel: FOX/NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erik Andrews (FOX)

The question is: how?

How did the Jets beat the Bengals? How did Carson Wentz manage to lose the game so hard?

As the Jets and the Colts go into Thursday's matchup, they have to be wondering what happened last week. It's not even about the results themselves, but if you say you were expecting Mike White to throw for over 400 yards in his first career start, there's no way to trust you, honestly.

There's a fun aspect to watch this game even though the chances of these teams playing in the postseason are slim. You might wonder if Mike White will repeat his awesome NFL debut, or stay ready for another Carson Wentz miraculous interception. Whatever the reason, this is an interesting game to tune in and get entertained with.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Carson Wentz is quite an emotional roller coaster of a player to be a fan of Carson Wentz is quite an emotional roller coaster of a player to be a fan of https://t.co/ab5nzXTsCz

NFL Streaming Options for Thursday Night Football in Week 9

FuboTV: Seven-day Free Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games

Hulu: Free Trial Period Available

