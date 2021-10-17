NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 17, 2021

Week 6 of the NFL season will be the first slate of games that won't have 15 games per weekend. All 32 teams will get one free Sunday over the next eight weeks to rest and recover.

Week 6 has some stellar games to look forward to. The high-flying Dallas Cowboys will take on the New England Patriots as both teams continue to push for a playoff spot. The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to London to play on Sunday.

Here's a look at the NFL Week 6 Sunday schedule and where you can watch the games.

NFL Week 6 TV Schedule - October 17, 2021

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 9:30 a.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Mark Grote @markgrotesports Bears WR Darnell Mooney asked, 'What do you think of Packers-Bears rivalry.'DM: "First of all it's Bears-Packers... Bears WR Darnell Mooney asked, 'What do you think of Packers-Bears rivalry.'DM: "First of all it's Bears-Packers...

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale

Game: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Washington Football Team will retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 during Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Washington Football Team will retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 during Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Lindsay Czarniak

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Balionis

Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET

Announcers: Mike Tirico (filling in for Al Michaels), Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 6 games

FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games

Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.

