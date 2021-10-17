NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 17, 2021

Week 6 of the NFL season will be the first slate of games that won't have 15 games per weekend. All 32 teams will get one free Sunday over the next eight weeks to rest and recover.
Week 6 has some stellar games to look forward to. The high-flying Dallas Cowboys will take on the New England Patriots as both teams continue to push for a playoff spot. The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to London to play on Sunday.
Here's a look at the NFL Week 6 Sunday schedule and where you can watch the games.
NFL Week 6 TV Schedule - October 17, 2021
Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 9:30 a.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale
Game: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Lindsay Czarniak
Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross
Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Balionis
Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET
Announcers: Mike Tirico (filling in for Al Michaels), Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya
Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 5 games
FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access
DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games
Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available
YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.