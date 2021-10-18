NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 18, 2021 

The Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans will square off on Monday Night Football for the final game of Week 6 of the NFL season.

The Bills and the Titans have both played in the last two editions of the AFC playoffs, but they are at different levels right now. Buffalo look like the best team not only in the conference, but in the league overall, while Tennessee are still trying to find their footing after the double change in coordinators before the season.

Let's dive right into what to expect from this Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Colts.

NFL Schedule and TV information for October 18, 2021

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans

When: Monday, October 18, 2021, at 8:20 PM EST.

Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee, Nashville

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese (ESPN).

ESPN2's 'Manning-cast,' featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, won't be available for the game.

Will the Titans' defense be able to stop Josh Allen? That's the million dollar question. After a slow start to the season, Allen is now back to his very best. That was practically evident after his great performance to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bills are doing everything in the best possible way right now. They are effective on offense, they can rush the passer and they can defend the pass. The emergence of Gregory Rousseau on the defensive line has made this an even better team compared to their 2020 version.

The Titans are having difficulties replicating their 2020 production, but at least they can hang on to their superstars while they fix their other problems. Derrick Henry remains the NFL's best running back and he's nearly unstoppable, with 640 yards over five weeks.

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee remain in the lead for the AFC South as of now, but the Titans can't allow themselves to get carried over, especially now that they're entering a tougher part of the schedule with the Indianapolis Colts, their main challengers for the division crowd, easing up a bit. A loss would take the Titans to a 3-3 record, while the Colts lie close to a 2-4 record.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Titans WR AJ Brown (illness) has been added to the injury report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Buffalo. He’s now questionable. #Titans WR AJ Brown (illness) has been added to the injury report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Buffalo. He’s now questionable.

The Bills are favored by 5.5 points in this game.

Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 6 games

Also Read

DIRECTV: Streaming option for NFL games.

YouTube TV: Free Trial Period Available.

Edited by Piyush Bisht