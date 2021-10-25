NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 25, 2021 

The final game on Week 7 of the NFL 2021 season is on Monday Night Football, where the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints will face off in a key matchup with NFC wild-card implications.

When this game was slated for primetime, perhaps the schedule makers expected a better contest than Jameis Winston vs Geno Smith.

But Russell Wilson's finger injury has hurt the Seahawks' chances of reaching the playoffs; the NFC West title is possibly beyond their reach now. The wild card has Minnesota with a tiebreaker advantage - New Orleans as well - if they manage to win on Monday.

Without further ado, let's see what we have on our plate in this Saints-Seahawks contest in the seventh week of the season:

NFL Schedule and TV information for October 25, 2021

Game: New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks.

When: Monday, October 25, 2021, at 8:20 PM EST.

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Channel: ESPN, ESPN2.

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese (ESPN), Peyton Manning, Eli Manning (ESPN2).

ESPN2's 'Manning-cast,' featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, returns this week.

Before the start of the NFL season, there wasn't much expectation about the Seattle Seahawks having a great season except Russell Wilson. With Geno Smith, that is gone now.

Sure, the roster has some great players. But none of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Bobby Wagner are as important to the team as Wilson is. The Cardinals loaded up their roster. The 49ers have seen key players return from injury. The Rams traded for Matthew Stafford. For the Seahawks, their hopes of a good season hinged on their elite quarterback.

However, Wilson is hurt, and Seattle are 2-4 on the season. Moreover, the Saints are coming to town on Monday with a positive record after a bye week. So there even less optimism about the Seahawks this year. Even if Wilson is back by Week 10, the NFL playoffs may remain out of their reach this year.

Meanwhile, the Saints activated a lot of players from their injured reserve following the bye week. They should look good after a week of rest and adjustments. Winston is good enough to lead this team to a playoff spot. That's because there's a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, and that's without even including their star wide receiver Michael Thomas.

The NFC South is definitely difficult and competitive this year. As long as they can keep Winston out without making many mistakes, the Saints will likely be a big candidate for a Wild Card spot this year. The Saints are favorites by 4.5 points in this NFL game.

Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 7 games

